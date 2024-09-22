mobile app bar

Desperate & Frustrated Eagles Fans Had Just One Demand From the Team at Halftime

Sneha Singh
Published

Desperate & Frustrated Eagles Fans Had Just One Demand From the Team at Halftime

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Eagles might have managed to achieve a narrow win over the Saints, but it was a frustratingly long game for the fans. Two quarters into the Week 3 matchup with Philadelphia lagging behind with a score of 0-3, and fans couldn’t take it anymore. They had one clear demand: ‘Just kick the ball!’

The tension was reaching its peak with 14 seconds left for halftime. The Eagles faced a 4th-and-1 at the Saints’ 15-yard line, and a possibility of a field goal to tie the game. Instead, head coach Nick Sirianni made a controversial decision to go for it with a fake “tush push” play — an attempt to catch the Saints off-guard.

It backfired spectacularly. The Saints stuffed the play, leaving the Eagles empty-handed going into halftime. Fans on social media were quick to express their displeasure, with many saying that Sirianni’s aggressiveness was unnecessary, especially given the low-scoring nature of the game.

The demand to kick the ball echoed across platforms, with one fan sarcastically asking if kicker Jake Elliott had “retired” before the game, highlighting the frustration over the missed opportunity to put points on the board. Many fans also called out the HC’s in-game decisions.

While Sirianni’s playmaking was highly debated online, eyes also turned to the Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia Eagles fans agitated with Jalen Hurts’ interceptions

With a signal-caller counted among the best in the league, fans have set high expectations for the team’s offense. However, there is one major problem ailing Hurts — turnovers. With an average of one interception in seven consecutive games, Sunday’s matchup was what broke the camel’s back.

Fans also voiced concerns about the QB’s decision-making abilities, especially in high-pressure situations, where turnovers have repeatedly cost the team games.

This week’s interception in particular not only halted a promising drive but also underscored the Eagles’ struggles with capitalizing on scoring opportunities. One X user promptly pointed out some brutal statistics.                                                               

The Eagles will travel to Tampa Bay next week to lock horns against the Buccaneers. They will wish to keep the win streak going, but mistakes from this week will have to go.

Do the Eagles have the ability to follow through? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

