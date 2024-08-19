Former Bills Coach Brian Daboll Surprisingly Picked CJ Stroud Over Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

CJ Stroud is undeniably one of the biggest talents in the NFL right now. His debut year was one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent memory and stands out as one of the biggest success stories from recent NFL drafts. But would you rate Stroud’s draft success as greater than that of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen? Likely not, unless you are Giants HC Brian Daboll.

In one episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, the show revealed the atmosphere inside the Giants’ war room before the 2024 NFL draft. Apart from the trade scenarios being discussed, the main agenda of the room was the QB conundrum.

The club knew they had the sixth pick, but it was pretty much evident at that point that Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels would round off the first three picks. These three were the safest QB bets in the draft this year, so when it became clear they would be off the board, the Giants reviewed the hit-and-miss ratio of first-round QBs since 2014.

From Patrick Mahomes to Lamar Jackson, the first-round hits have reached monumental peaks, but the first-round flops are much larger in number. After coming to the conclusion that most first-round picks end up being flops, GM Schoen had a simple question for HC Daboll, “What do you make of that list Dibs?” asked Schoen.

In reply, the HC picked Stroud to instill and imply confidence in a successful draft pick. “Take the Stroud,” said Daboll. While it’s understandable to see why Stroud was named by the HC, seeing the Texans star being picked over the likes of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes among others as success stories was quite surprising. Allen’s omission in particular surprised fans, considering Brian was the QB’s OC for four years.

Despite the shocking selection, Brian, through his illustrious career with 5 Super Bowls, has achieved enough to warrant a bold take like this. Only time will tell if he is right because his picks are a world apart from Peyton Manning’s current top 5 QBs list.

Peyton Manning excludes Stroud in his current Top 5 NFL QB list

During his Fanatics Fest interview with Stephen A. Smith, Peyton Manning listed his current top 5 quarterbacks in the league. At number 1 was, unsurprisingly, Patrick Mahomes. With three Super Bowl wins, clutch playoff performances, and exceptional consistency, Mahomes’ spot at the top was an easy choice for the legendary QB.

Second on Manning’s list was his personal favorite, Joe Burrow. As per Manning, what makes Burrow particularly compelling is the way “he carries himself” and his 24/7 calm demeanor.

Third on Peyton’s list was Justin Herbert, who impressed him with his consistent excellence in the AFC West against teams like the Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders.

Fourth, and perhaps rated lower than expected, was Lamar Jackson. Peyton Manning praised Jackson for his ability to do things with the football that seemed almost impossible.

Moreover, the legendary QB expressed awe at the Ravens star’s dual-threat ability and conceded that for someone who couldn’t run, Lamar’s ability is amazing. Rounding out the list was Bills QB Josh Allen, recognized for his toughness and consistency over the years.

On one hand, we have the highly decorated coach Brian Daboll choosing Stroud over Allen, and on the other, one of the most decorated QBs selecting Allen over Stroud.

Objectively speaking, Allen is a proven veteran with an impressive playoff record. Stroud, on the other hand, is undeniably a high-ceiling prospect compared to Allen. So, it will be interesting to see how the two will fare when the 2024 season commences.