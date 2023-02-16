“Cowboys’ Defense is Much Better Than Philadelphia’s Stinking Defense”: Skip Bayless Shows No Mercy to Eagles Fans After Super Bowl LVII Loss

The Super Bowl made for another spectacle in this year’s NFL season. With the Eagles and Chiefs fighting it out until the last few seconds of the game, the game was a super entertainer for the NFL community. As 113 million viewers tuned in to this game, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts ensured to put on a show. Though there can only be one winner, the quality of football on display was immaculate. Like all other things NFL, Skip Bayless always manages to find himself in the news. He didn’t shy away this time either.

After the Eagles’ loss to the Chiefs, Bayless didn’t wait for any time to rub it into Eagles’ fans. He didn’t wait till their studio time but tweeted one of his diss videos for Eagles fans. Bayless has been notorious to cause chaos across platforms with his hot takes on players and games in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes steals the show

The Eagles dominated the majority of the game as the Chiefs trailed them. However, a super Patrick Mahomes show enabled the Kansas side to overcome the deficit. This was also aided by a controversial call that gave the Eagles a flag with just a few minutes to go. With this penalty, the Chiefs marched away with the win and secured their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in just five years.

As social media erupted with fans pouring in with their comments and takes on this controversial call, Skip Bayless butted in with his expertise as well. The NFL presenter is infamous for his love for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys fan was disappointed after his team crashed out in the divisional playoff to the 49ers.

Skip Bayless makes another event about himself

In his video, Bayless was seen bandaging his wounds from the playoffs by calling out the Eagles fans. He even went on to say that his Cowboys would clean-sweep them in the coming season. He started off by admitting that Jalen Hurts was better than Dak Prescott. Despite this submission, he went on to say that the Cowboys’ defense was far superior to the Eagles’ defense. For this reason, he concluded that the Cowboys will do a clean sweep on the Eagles in the upcoming campaign. Bayless ended his video in his animated self saying, “Cry Eagles Cry”

HEY, EAGLES FANS: I CANNOT WAIT FOR MY COWBOYS TO BEAT YOU TWICE NEXT YEAR. pic.twitter.com/XOk8BPJ1vm — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 13, 2023

The Cowboys and Eagles faired evenly this past season. Both teams took a win each. With both the young Quarterbacks finding form and gaining momentum, this matchup next season will definitely be one to look out for.

