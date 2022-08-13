NFL

Despite $503 million extension, Patrick Mahomes ranks behind Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in Forbes’ highest paid NFL players

Despite $503 million extension, Patrick Mahomes ranks behind Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in Forbes' highest paid NFL players
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
$160 million worth Chris Paul was forsaken at 34, unlike Finals MVP Stephen Curry
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Despite $503 million extension, Patrick Mahomes ranks behind Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in Forbes' highest paid NFL players
Despite $503 million extension, Patrick Mahomes ranks behind Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in Forbes’ highest paid NFL players

Forbes released their list of the highest paid NFL players, and there were some unsurprising…