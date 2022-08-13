Despite $503 million extension, Patrick Mahomes ranks behind Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in Forbes’ highest paid NFL players

Forbes released their list of the highest paid NFL players, and there were some unsurprising big names at the top like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers.

The NFL has several high profile players earning serious money. Some of it is through their salaries, and some of it comes from external sources. Most, if not all, players have put their money into various external sources to make sure they capitalize on their earnings.

NFL salaries are increasing year after year with the latest big name setting the market in their position. Deshaun Watson made history this offseason when he signed the league’s first fully guaranteed contract, a five-year deal worth $230 million.

Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Browns: 5-years, $230M (fully guaranteed). $46M per year. Kyler Murray’s extension with the Cardinals: 5-years, $230.5M ($160M guaranteed). $46.1M per year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 21, 2022

Patrick Mahomes has the largest contract in NFL history in terms of total value as he signed a 10-year deal worth $503 million in 2020 coming off his Super Bowl victory.

Patrick Mahomes ranks behind Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Unfortunately, Mahomes’ $503 million wasn’t enough to pull him ahead of some big names in 2022. In Forbes’ list, he ranks fourth overall in terms of the highest paid NFL players.

2022’s highest-paid NFL players, per @forbes: 1️⃣ Tom Brady, $75M

2️⃣ Matt Stafford, $65.5M

3️⃣ Aaron Rodgers, $53M

4️⃣ Patrick Mahomes, $51.5M

5️⃣ Josh Allen, $51M

6️⃣ Deshaun Watson, $46.2M

7️⃣ Kirk Cousins, $42.5M

8️⃣ Russell Wilson, $38M

9️⃣ Kyler Murray, $33.5M

🔟 Dak Prescott, $33M pic.twitter.com/baI3XyQpSZ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 12, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is the highest paid player in the NFL in terms of average salary with around $50 million a year. He signed a four-year contract worth $200 million this year. Seeing him in the top three makes sense.

However, itt seems surprising that Brady is first overall given how he’s always taken pay cuts to help his team out, including this year. However, off the field, Brady makes sure to put his money to good use.

He earns the most money through marketing and licensing deals with $9.5 million a year coming his way while Patrick Mahomes is second at $3.3 million.

The GOAT stays winning, even when it seems like he isn’t making the most money in the league.

