“Cameron Diaz, it’s the GOAT”: Tom Brady provided $140 million actress with valuable advice on a surprise call with Jamie Foxx

Tom Brady is an NFL legend, and he’s gained years of experience and wisdom. However, he’s also willing to share that wisdom to others like Hollywood stars Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

After retiring this offseason, the NFL world was shaken. However, just 40 days into that retirement, Brady decided enough was enough and came back. For now at least, Brady will be troubling NFL defenses for another season. His ‘unretirement’ news came with great joy for NFL fans all around.

Tom Brady unretires: NFL community reacts to Brady’s stunning return to NFLhttps://t.co/AuvEJAN6kJ pic.twitter.com/zVbM6lgqMp — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 13, 2022

Also Read: Antonio Brown’s ‘I am Jesus’ Tweet impersonates multi-billionaire Kanye West as NFL Twitter makes fun of the former WR

Tom Brady gave advice to Cameron Diaz on a call with Jamie Foxx

When it comes to ‘unretiring’, Brady might be the most current embodiment of that change in heart. After his change of heart, he also inspired others to come back and make a statement in their careers.

Cameron Diaz is a popular Hollywood actresses who shined in ‘Annie’ alongside co-star Jamie Foxx. Cameron Diaz has a net worth of $140 million. However, she had decided to call it quits on her career.

That’s when Jamie Foxx decided that his co-star needed a call from the NFL GOAT. However, he didn’t exactly tell her that she’d be talking to the Buccaneers quarterback when he got her on the line. Diaz accepted a Netflix deal to star in a movie, but she was having some nervous thoughts. That’s when Foxx called her.

“Thanks for calling, I’m so anxious right now,” Diaz told Foxx on the phone. “I’m, like, pacing the room … I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this, ya know?”

Foxx mentioned he had someone on the line, and if it’d be okay if he clicked him in, someone with the name ‘Tom.’ Brady made sure to join in a dramatic manner. As Jamie Foxx put it, “Cameron, it’s the G.O.A.T.”

“What? Tom? Oh my god … is this Tom Brady?” Diaz responded laughing in disbelief. Tom Brady tells her that Foxx told her she “needed a few tips at un- retiring.”

Cameron Diaz couldn’t have been more grateful for the call as she said it “honestly, exactly what [she] needed.”

Jamie Foxx recently asked @TomBrady to help him convince Cameron Diaz to unretire and return to acting. This was their call.pic.twitter.com/s3In9pdfbo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 1, 2022

Also Read: “If Russell Wilson didn’t have that bread Ciara Wilson wouldn’t be with him”: Despite having a $20 million net worth Broncos QB’s wife earns a gold digger label for going after her husband’s $165 million fortune