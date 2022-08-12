Antonio Brown’s ‘I am Jesus’ Tweet impersonates multi-billionaire Kanye West as NFL Twitter makes fun of the former WR

Antonio Brown has been feeling himself lately, and he called on multi-billionaire Kanye West in a Tweet that has you wondering what he’s up to.

The former Buccaneers and Steelers receiver ended his last NFL game in the most dramatic way possible. After an altercation with the coaching staff, Brown stormed off the field, ripping his jersey off as he waved goodbye to fans.

It was shocking. Players didn’t know how to react and the aftermath of the incident was even more bizarre. Brown claimed that head coach Bruce Arians was trying to get him on the field and play through an injury while the other side claimed the receiver was complaining about a lack of targets.

By the end of it, the Buccaneers moved on from Brown, and now, no NFL team wants him. He’s been given multiple opportunities on different teams, but it just hasn’t worked out for the former All Pro. He’s now working on things outside of football including music. Antonio Brown has a net worth of $20 million.

Antonio Brown impersonates Kanye West and NFL Twitter has a field day

Antonio Brown has been linked to Kanye West after his shenanigans with the Buccaneers. The two were rumored to release music together, and they were also rumored to buy the Denver Broncos together.

It looks like Antonio Brown is trying to keep that relationship as close as possible as his latest Tweet directly calls on the multi-billionaire hip-hop icon. Kanye West has a net worth of $6.6 billion.

Kanye West said almost the same thing back in 2009. “I am God’s vessel,” Kanye said, similar to Brown’s ‘Jesus’ line. “But my greatest pain in life is that I will never be able to see myself perform live.”

This seems like the exact kind of thing the Kanye West of the NFL would do. Brown has always been vocal about his thoughts, and he’s not afraid to shy away from the drama. NFL Twitter had a field day.

What a clown. Dude was never even top reciever on any team he was on. — Canadian7709 (@canadian7709) August 11, 2022

The Antonio Brown bit will be a lot less funny when he’s elected president in 15 years — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) August 11, 2022

jesus walked so antonio brown could run, apparently. https://t.co/ynxkQlIZhn — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) August 11, 2022

