Despite a $765M Mega Contract, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and 6 Other QBs Outmatch MLB Star Juan Soto’s Annual Salary

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Late Sunday night, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported MLB superstar Juan Soto was joining the New York Mets in free agency. Soto, 26, shifted boroughs – from the Bronx to Queens – for a mammoth 15-year, $765 million contract. The deal, which pulled him away from the Yankees, has escalators that could push its value above $800 million in total.

Advertisement

Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets includes no deferred money, according to sources, and has escalators that can reach above $800 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2024

Soto’s pact is the largest in sports history by total value, outdoing Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million contract from just one offseason ago. However, Soto’s annual value ($51 million per year) would tie Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for ninth-best among NFL quarterbacks.

Yes, eight quarterbacks make more annually than Soto. And neither Patrick Mahomes nor Josh Allen is among them:

Dak Prescott (Cowboys): $60 million AAV

Joe Burrow (Bengals): $55 million AAV

Jordan Love (Packers): $55 million AAV

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars): $55 million AAV

Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins): $53.1 million AAV

Jared Goff (Lions): $53 million AAV

Justin Herbert (Chargers): $52.5 million AAV

Lamar Jackson (Ravens): $52 million AAV

Mahomes may not be on the above list, but he was the recipient of the biggest-ever NFL deal (10-year, $450 million) by total value in 2020. The three-time Super Bowl champion was actually younger than Soto is now (25) when he signed.

But the drastic difference in season length, injury possibility, and career longevity between the NFL and MLB earned Soto a fatter check than any QB will likely see anytime soon.