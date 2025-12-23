Despite a Dominating 48-27 Win vs Colts, Shannon Sharpe Reckons 49ers Might Struggle Against Stronger Units With Mobile QBs

The San Francisco 49ers looked every bit like a Super Bowl contender Monday night, rolling past the Indianapolis Colts 48-27 behind a career-best performance from Brock Purdy. But even after one of their most dominant wins of the season, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe isn’t fully sold, particularly on San Francisco’s defense. Sharpe’s concern isn’t about star power or offensive production. It’s about pressure.

Advertisement

“If you don’t put pressure on Matthew Stafford, he’s going to light you up,” Sharpe said. “If you don’t put pressure on Sam Darnold, he’s going to light you up. That’s the cause for concern for me.”

Sharpe pointed out that while the 49ers overwhelmed the Colts, they did so against a quarterback who poses little threat with his legs.

“Philip Rivers ain’t going nowhere,” Sharpe added. “Matthew Stafford really is not mobile. None of these guys are. But you can’t leave them that kind of time.”

If Sharpe has doubts, they stop at the offensive side of the ball. Purdy threw a career-high five touchdown passes, finishing 25-of-34 for 295 yards despite one interception. Christian McCaffrey was unstoppable, rushing for 117 yards and catching two touchdown passes, while also setting the tone on a critical fourth-quarter drive.

Jauan Jennings continued his strong stretch, hauling in a short touchdown early in the third quarter, and George Kittle led all receivers with seven catches for 115 yards and a score before exiting briefly to be evaluated for injury.

“Offensively, I think they can score with anybody,” Sharpe said.

San Francisco outgained Indianapolis 440-312 and dominated on the ground 145-58, completely neutralizing Jonathan Taylor, who was limited to 46 yards on 16 carries.

Indianapolis initially showed signs of keeping pace. Philip Rivers threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, both to Alec Pierce, marking Pierce’s first career two-touchdown game. Rivers was aggressive early, carving up the 49ers’ secondary in the first half as the Colts scored on three of their first five possessions.

But the lack of defensive resistance proved costly. San Francisco scored touchdowns on four straight drives spanning halftime, turning a competitive 24-17 game into a decisive rout.

After Taylor briefly cut the deficit to 34-27 early in the fourth quarter, Purdy answered immediately with a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive capped by McCaffrey’s second receiving score of the night. Linebacker Dee Winters later sealed the outcome with a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The win kept the 49ers (11-4) firmly in the NFC West race, just one game behind Seattle with a head-to-head matchup looming in the regular-season finale. The Rams are also tied at 11-4, making the division one of the league’s most tightly contested.

Still, Sharpe’s warning looms large as postseason football approaches.

San Francisco’s defense dominated a stationary quarterback on Monday night. Whether it can do the same against elite, mobile quarterbacks—those who punish missed pressure, may ultimately determine how far this loaded roster can go in January.