“Was the Memo Sent to Refs?”: Fans React as NFL Does Not Address the Officials in Its Gambling Policy Reminder

In the wake of the NBA gambling scandal that implicated more than 30 individuals, including former coaches and players, the NFL issued a memo to teams and players reiterating its gambling policy. It was standard procedure, a reminder of sorts, following a scandal that had shaken the sports world to its core.

Advertisement

However, once the memo surfaced on social media, NFL fans couldn’t resist cracking jokes, with some suggesting that the referees should’ve received the reminder too, not just the players and coaches.

The memo sent to clubs and players across the NFL specifically addressed the prohibition on prop bets, which have taken over the sports betting world. A prop bet, short for “proposition bet,” is a wager placed on a specific outcome within a game, such as over/unders on rushing yards, anytime touchdowns, or the first player to make a catch.

So, why did fans bring referees into the mix? The NFL has faced criticism in recent seasons over the legitimacy of its games. Many fans genuinely believe that commissioner Roger Goodell manipulates certain outcomes to enhance entertainment value (although there’s never been any proof of that). And, of course, the commissioner would need the referees most if he were really pulling the strings.

Those same refs have been under the most scrutiny too, especially during Kansas City Chiefs games, where fans believe they tend to favor the Patrick Mahomes-led team.

“Was the memo sent to Refs? Asking for a friend. #NFLisajoke,” one, therefore, penned.

“Did this memo also go out to the refs too???” another questioned.

“Make sure the officials get a copy too,” someone else piled on.

Was the memo sent to Refs? Asking for a friend. #NFLisajoke — 12th Vision (@Apanmo) October 24, 2025

“What about the Refs and teams staffs are the prohibited from prop bets? Seen some strangeness in calls and player usage?” another user wrote..

The funny thing is, NFL journalist Tom Pelissero later clarified that Goodell did send a memo to all league and club staff reminding them of the gambling policies. Since referees are NFL employees, it’s safe to assume they received the reminder too, though that hasn’t been confirmed. Either way, Pelissero appeared to be responding to the online outcry over the refs seemingly being left out.

A separate memo was sent to NFL league and club staff reminding everyone of the prohibition on all forms of sports gambling. pic.twitter.com/F5rbFVUZGR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2025

At the end of the day, fans are always going to be skeptical about referees and the things that go on behind closed doors. There’s no question that with the use of replay and the amount of data we have access to that the skepticism is at an all-time high. And the NFL seemingly does itself no favors due to its lack of transparency. But it’s highly unlikely that games are being fixed.

What’s more likely is that sports gambling has become incredibly popular due to laws becoming less stringent around it. Because of this, more people are relying on specific prop bets to make money. When they don’t, they get upset and question why. But what that doesn’t account for is the unexplainable.

Sometimes in sports, and especially the NFL, certain things are just unexplainable. Games happen fast, and when you’re in the heat of battle, game plans can be forgotten. So, think about that the next time an over 56-yard Ladd McConkey prop bet doesn’t hit, rather than running to X to complain about how the league is rigged. It’s just the way of the game.