“Emerging GOAT” Travis Hunter Reflects on Receiving a Truly Special Award

Some players change the game. But players like Travis Hunter? They redefine it. For the first time since Deion Sanders, the NFL is about to welcome a true two-way superstar in Hunter—an elite lockdown cornerback and a game-breaking wide receiver in one.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to the Heisman Trophy winner and two-time Paul Hornung Award recipient having already cemented his place in college football history. And now, the icing on the cake is the recent honor he’s received that truly recognizes his mercurial abilities.

Hunter recently became the first recipient of the Muhammad Ali Center’s Emerging GOAT Award—an accolade recognizing young athletes whose impact extends beyond the field, much like the late professional boxer and social activist the award is named after. Hunter was naturally chuffed to receive this great honor.

In an episode of The Travis Hunter Show, the Buffs star expressed his gratitude for receiving the honor. Being recognized with an accolade named after Muhammad Ali is one thing. Being the first to ever receive it? That’s something entirely different, and Hunter acknowledged that.

“No, that’s tough, you know—being the first person to get the award. They made the award for somebody like me, so being able to accept that award is really special,” Hunter candidly reflected.

From going bowling with Henry Blackburn for charity to giving away Christmas presents to underprivileged families in Colorado, Hunter’s heart is as impressive as his exploits on the field. The two-way star was a fitting recipient of the award.

But beyond the honor, Hunter also shared how much it meant to receive it from Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, someone he deeply admires.

“Miss Lenny Ali—she’s always been cool, always been a person that, if you need anything, you can go talk to. She’s very sweet, like another grandparent to me,” he expressed sincerely.

He also made sure to appreciate the physical award itself, noting, “It was kind of nice to go back out there and accept the award. The award actually looks super tough, so definitely excited to be the first person to get it.”

While it must be encouraging for Hunter to be recognized as the Emerging GOAT, as Travis Kelce told him recently, he needs to prove it on the field. And the first step toward that is the NFL Draft, where he will have the platform to live up to the title of his recent award. So, let’s take a look at some of the most likely teams to draft the two-way star.

Top two landing spots for Travis Hunter

When you’re a talent like Travis Hunter, especially in a weak 2025 Draft class, the two-way star is guaranteed to be a top-three pick. The question now becomes—who among the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns sees Hunter as the best fit for their roster?

A cursory look at the latest QB rumors and it becomes clear that the Tennessee Titans aren’t actively looking at the impending quarterback domino involving the likes of Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. This gives everyone a pretty solid message that Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders is bound to be the No. 1 pick this year.

This leaves us with the Giants and the Browns—two teams that are eagerly waiting to see how the QB situation plays out—the former more so than the latter.

The New York Giants, much like the Browns, struggled on both sides of the ball last season. While Hunter’s arrival wouldn’t make them title contenders overnight, having the chance to build around the most promising CFB prospect of the decade—with one of Wilson or Rodgers leading the charge—could be a significant step forward for the Giants.

As for the Browns, the holders of the No. 2 pick, they have the best opportunity to grab Travis Hunter, thanks to retaining Myles Garrett. The veteran DE’s extension means Hunter can focus solely on his receiving duties in Cleveland. Add a veteran QB to the mix, and the Heisman winner will have a solid roster to support him.

So, what’s the final verdict? As things stand, it looks likely that Ward, Hunter, and Sanders will make up the first three picks in the draft, respectively.

But one thing is certain. No matter where Travis lands—the NFL is about to witness something truly special.