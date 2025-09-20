Despite Being Highest-Paid TV Host, Tom Brady Earns $2.5 Million Less than Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady has smoothly transitioned from the NFL to television, recently becoming the highest-paid sports broadcaster in history. His landmark deal with Fox reportedly pays him $37.5 million annually, a figure that dwarfs what other on-air analysts in the sports world make. Yet despite the groundbreaking contract, Brady’s earnings still fall short of one very familiar figure. His ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Advertisement

Bündchen, one of the most successful supermodels of all time, has built an empire that continues to generate staggering income even after she scaled back her runway appearances. Her average annual salary, according to financial reports, sits around $40 million, meaning she still earns about $2.5 million more than Brady does from his Fox deal.

The difference doesn’t end there. While Brady has accumulated immense wealth over his 23-year NFL career and now his television work, Gisele holds a higher overall net worth.

Over his legendary 23-year NFL career, Brady made $333 million in salary and added more than $140 million in endorsements, working with global brands like Under Armour, UGG, Subway, and Aston Martin. That brings his total career earnings to over $473 million before even factoring in his latest Fox payday. Off the field, Brady has turned his brand into a business empire.

TB12: his health and fitness company promoting the lifestyle behind his longevity.

BRADY: a clothing line with a modern athletic edge.

199 Productions: his media company specializing in sports content and documentaries.

These ventures, alongside investments and partnerships, continue to build his post-NFL fortune.

While Brady has dominated sports, Bündchen has redefined modeling and entrepreneurship. She became the world’s highest-paid model for 14 straight years, earning over $500 million from modeling and endorsements. Gisele starred in hundreds of campaigns, appeared on countless covers, and famously modeled two of the most expensive bras ever made. Her portfolio today goes far beyond fashion:

Sejaa Skincare: eco-conscious beauty brand.

Ipanema Sandals: sustainable footwear line.

Bestselling memoir: Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

Real estate: includes co-owning hotels, luxury properties, and her recent $17 million Florida estate in “Billionaire’s Bunker.”

The gap between their earnings could narrow in the years ahead, depending on Brady’s career longevity in broadcasting and potential off-camera ventures. Still, as it stands, Gisele remains financially ahead of her ex-husband, a reminder that while Brady may have conquered the football field and is now breaking records in TV, Bündchen’s global brand has proven just as powerful, if not more so.