“It could only happen to the Ravens”: NFL Twitter blames Ravens’ bad luck for mascot Poe’s gruesome leg injury

Baltimore Ravens’ mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after he ended up sustaining a leg injury during halftime youth football game.

The Baltimore Ravens’ streak as far as catching injuries is concerned is still hot. Several top stars like outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, running back Mike Davis, rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley are in the process of recovering from a variety of injuries.

Just when everyone thought that the Baltimore-based franchise’s days of bad fortune are over, something really unusual happened in their preseason finale that made even their haters feel bad.

During their last preseason game against the Washington Commanders, Ravens’ mascot Poe sustained a gruesome injury. He had to be carted off the field.

Ravens’ mascot Poe had to be carted off the field

The incident happened during a mascot versus youth game at halftime of Ravens’ final preseason encounter. Apparently, Poe was pushed to the ground by a young player due to which his left foot got injured.

Poe’s injury almost delayed the start of the second half. When Ravens coach Harbaugh was asked to give an update on Poe, he stated, “I knew you guys were going to ask me that.”

“No updates on that. There will be an MRI tomorrow, for sure,” he added. As expected, NFL fans on Twitter went berserk as soon as the news of Poe’s injury went viral.

here's the full sequence of Ravens mascot Poe getting hurt 😭 pic.twitter.com/t03Qki0BxO — alex (@highlghtheaven) August 28, 2022

The team mascot getting injured is only something that would happen to the Ravens 🥲 pic.twitter.com/HCsUKLIz88 — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) August 28, 2022

Injury update from Ravens’ preseason finale: Poe, the mascot, was carted off the field at halftime. Poe was injured during a mascot vs. youth football game. We will ask John Harbaugh for an update after the game. pic.twitter.com/7L8KiPI3Rz — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 28, 2022

I need a Poe injury update before I can rip off some of these tweets in good conscience @AdamSchefter — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 28, 2022

pic.twitter.com/OVdxGNK2Hm Injury update: Poe is expected to be out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. His brothers Edgar and Allen are expected to be Poe’s replacements till he can come back.#Ravens #RavensFlock #NFL — Ravens Surge (@RavensSurge) August 28, 2022

The Ravens win their 23rd preseason straight game, 17-15 over Washington. They haven't lost since Sept. 3, 2015. That's six straight preseasons without defeat. (No preseason in 2020.) All of it overshadowed by Poe's injury. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 28, 2022

Ravens sacrificed the damn Mascot 😭😭😭😭😭😭 Healthy season on the way😈🔥 — chuck👨🏾‍💻 (@PurpleReignEra) August 28, 2022

Poe got injured! If that’s not the most #ravens thing ever. Even our mascot got hurt pic.twitter.com/xLiiWzj06T — Poppa Flock (@DJ_BMORE) August 28, 2022

As far as the Ravens are concerned, they defeated the Commanders 17-15 scripting their 23rd straight preseason victory. Although several star players don’t start in the preseason games, it is always good to finish on the winning side.

For the Ravens, now the biggest task is to ensure that Lamar Jackson signs an extension with them. They still have a few days to finalize the deal until the season begins.

Several experts rate Lamar very highly. In fact, many are expecting him to become the highest paid quarterback in the competition as he has the capability to do what not many QBs can.

Without a doubt, the Ravens should have finalized a deal with Lamar a while ago as without him, their team looks incomplete. It will be interesting to see how big a contract Lamar gets, if and when he gets it.

