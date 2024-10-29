mobile app bar

Steelers Fans Suspect a Justin Fields Trade Incoming After the Team’s Pre-Game Announcement

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) watches the action during the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium.

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) watches the action during the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

When Russell Wilson was struck by an injury at the start of the season, Justin Fields gave the Steelers the head start they needed. He kept the team’s playoff dream alive with a 4-2 record, something not many would have expected if he had played for the Bears. However, after Wilson recovered and made his comeback, the reins of the offense were no longer in Fields’ hands. And it only got worse by the time Wilson started his second game.

Prior to Pittsburgh’s matchup against the Giants (Week 8), Fields was designated as “inactive.” He was set to serve as the emergency third QB, as per Adam Schefter. Kyle Allen was thrust into the backup position, while Wilson remained the starter.

The announcement, though surprising, follows the signal caller’s hamstring issue, due to which he was listed in the team’s injury report. However, the injury seems to be mild since the 25-year-old was a full participant in all practice sessions before the game. More likely, it seems that the Steelers wanted to give the quarterback some rest and recovery time with the upcoming bye week.

However, with Wilson already taking over as the starter in Week 7, and now Fields falling to the third emergency QB position, fans can’t help but speculate if a trade is on the horizon. Some also argue that it was unfair to replace Fields, especially given his promising performance in the first six weeks.

Some Denver fans were also spotted in the comment section, with one pointing out their previous bitter experience with Wilson. He even speculated that Russ would soon be on the bench with Justin Fields back on the field.

Fields has amassed 1,106 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception in the first six games. While nothing extraordinary, the record is enticing enough for other teams to be interested in the quarterback. If the Steelers do decide to trade him, it can be expected that they’ll get a good deal for the exchange.

When it comes to the former Chicago signal caller himself, Fields thinks he simply wasn’t “good enough” to hold his starting place. The humble QB took accountability for the two losses and stated (via ESPN):

“At the end of the day, I got a few wins. Of course, I’m glad about that, but there’s areas that I could be better at and I’m just going to continue to work on those and continue to get better.”

Hopefully, Fields will make a complete recovery from his hamstring injury and make a comeback when Pittsburgh comes off from their bye week.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these