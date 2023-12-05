5 Hollywood Hunks Who are Die-Hard Tom Brady Fans; ‘Batman’ Ben Affleck to ‘Jim’ John Krasinski from The Office

Tom Brady has etched his legacy as the star of the gridiron in his decades-long journey in football. He is not called the GOAT of football for no reason. Brady’s stardom exploded after his first Super Bowl win in 2001, becoming an overnight celebrity and even sex symbol. His fandom even extends to Hollywood. Here are several Hollywood hunks who are die-hard fans of Tom Brady:

When Ben Affleck Played Catch With TB-12

Ben Affleck and Tom Brady’s friendship goes back to 2004 when the two were spotted at a White House correspondents dinner after party. The Batman actor has always been a big Brady fan though, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner once detailing his love for the QB after he won a Super Bowl: “There were tears. Seriously, it was like the greatest moment of his life…It actually was, though. I birthed babies for him, and I still have never seen that pure joy.”

In 2021 Affleck told the anecdote of playing catch with Tom Brady and having the realisation of why he’s the best of the best. Affleck said: “He doesn’t have that part of the brain where he gets nervous. He doesn’t get tight. And by getting tight ruins him,” highlighting how Brady always managed clutch plays and come-from-behind victories. The two stars were most recently spotted at an all-white Independence Day firework party in the Hamptons along with Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck, Matt Damon Fought Over Who’s Better Friends with Brady

While friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s connection with Brady started due to their mutual affiliation to Boston, they were more than happy to pledge allegiance to Brady wherever he chose to go. This unlikely trio is nevertheless an iconic one. The three men once partnered with Omaze for a charity campaign. As part of the campaign promo, the two actors even got into a long debate about who’s better friends with the athlete.

After Brady moved to the Bucs, Matt Damon told Dan Patrick that he would root for Tom Brady if the Bucs met the Patriots in the Super Bowl. He also ended the interview with a ‘Go Bucs!’ Damon and Affleck had both called Brady when he had decided to leave the Patriots, in a bid to convince him to stay but no dice. However, they were both ready to support him wherever he went.

Tom Brady Would Want Mark Wahlberg to Play Him in a Movie

Wahlberg, Damon, and Affleck all stood behind Brady during the Deflategate scandal in 2015, defending him in interviews and further punctuating their loyalty to the GOAT. Brady even made a cameo appearance in Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Ted 2.’ Of their friendship, Wahlberg told Today , “We’ve been friends for a long time. He came to visit me on the set of ‘Ted 1’…I think Tom Brady is the best quarterback to ever play the game.“

The admiration goes both ways as once Brady highlighted his desire to have Wahlberg play him in a movie. “A Boston legend, [from] Dorchester, you know, one of the just ‘grind it out’ kind of guys,” the NFL star explained when asked during an event who he would want to play him in a movie.

John Krasinski Had a Fanboy Moment Meeting The GOAT

Actor John Krasinksi, a Masacchussets native and another Patriots fan, is also a Tom Brady fanboy. Krasinski shot to fame playing Jim Halpert on The Office, the fame which led to him once coming face to face with the GOAT himself. The actor once talked about never feeling star-struck before in his life. However, when he met Brady, it seemed that he “shut down.”

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Krasinski detailed the day he met Tom Brady and blacked out. He said, “I met [Tom Brady], and I think I realized there’s a computer chip put in you … That when you meet Tom Brady, your computer shuts off.” He further joked that he passed out after exchanging a few words with his idol. While his character might have been an Eagles fan, John at heart is a die-hard Brady fanboy.

Conan O’Brien Would Sleep With Tom Terrific

Talk show host Conan O’Brien, another Masachhussets native, is also understandably a TB-12 fan. So much so, that he even wrote a tribute essay for the ex-QB for the TIME 100 list in 2017. Detailing Brady’s rise in the league after being drafted in the second last round, Conan said Brady “willed himself to be.” Further highlighting his admiration for the athlete, the comedian said “Great people, like mountain ranges, can feel inevitable, but Tom Brady didn’t have to be this good. He simply refused to be less than the best ever…”

Not only that, but Conan O’Brien would even sleep with Tom Brady if given the chance. As would Elizabeth Banks’ producer husband Max Handelman. On the topic of man crushes Banks revealed that her husband would be okay sleeping with TB-12. Hearing which O’Brien declared that actually, he would too. Who wouldn’t right?