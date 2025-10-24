“I Do Blame Jerry Jones for This”: Michael Irvin Highlights Cowboys’ Major Issue After Micah Parsons’ Exit

If there is anyone who was ever qualified to call out the flaws of Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys, well, there would actually be a long list of people who would qualify for that position, but towards the top of that list would be Michael Irvin. The NFL Hall of Famer and former wide receiver for the Cowboys has been criticizing the team’s owner and general manager for the past several months.

From the way in which he’s approached contract negotiations to the departure of Micah Parsons, Irvin has been one of Jones’ most vocal condemners. Now that the team is holding a lackluster 3-3-1 record, with the losses being primarily caused by their horrid defense, Irvin is lashing out at Jones once again.

“I do blame Jerry Jones for this. I do blame Jerry… When you had Al Harris, Daron Bland, Trevon Diggs, these are what I call interception corners. These cornerbacks are going to jump certain routes because they are reading routes and they understand progression… They could do that with Micah Parsons because he would create pressure on the quarterback. Now, Micah Parsons is not there, and you have these cornerbacks who want to jump routes, and boom, they get pump faked and there’s plays over the top.”

At its core, Irvin is simply uttering the same cry that every other Cowboys fan has already made. The team was simply better when they had Parsons up front.

Jones was at least able to negotiate a replacement of sorts in Kenny Clark, but the former Pro Bowler has only produced 15 combined tackles through Week 7. Sure, they still have two additional first-round picks that they can now utilize, but those won’t help Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb win any football games right now.

The fact of the matter is that the Cowboys’ defense is in desperate need of help, and that was the case well before Parsons ever decided to pack his bags, as even in 2024, they still allowed the second-most points of any team in the NFL. This isn’t the result of one bad trade so much as it is years of mismanagement.

Folks have had issues with Jones’ way of running things for quite some time. After all, this is the same guy who showed Jimmy Johnson the door after he had won him a pair of consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990s.

Suffice to say, fans shouldn’t expect things to get better anytime soon, as Jones figures to remain as active as possible for as long as possible.