Despite Cowboys Offense Being ‘Unstoppable’, Analysts Predict Dak Prescott to Extend His Losing Streak vs. Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense, led by Dak Prescott, has been nothing short of outstanding this season. They rank second in points per game, first in total yards, and sit comfortably in the top ten for red zone scoring. However, their struggling defense has been a major setback, making it tough for the team to consistently stack up wins.

Dak and the Cowboys did light it up last week with a dominant 44-22 home victory over the Washington Commanders. But this week’s road game presents a whole new challenge.

So far, the Cowboys are 0-3 away from home, and they’re set to face a Denver Broncos team riding high after one of the most thrilling comeback wins of the decade (against the Giants). It’s no wonder NBC analyst Chris Simms went with the hype and picked the home team to come out on top.

“Denver is really good, and they’ll make some plays,” Simms began, adding, “I’m just going to go with the Broncos and that they find enough plays in this football game. I’m going to go 27-24, Broncos.”

Simms did, however, rave about Dallas’ offense under Dak. “I don’t think anybody can really stop the Cowboys’ offense,” the analyst said via ProFootballTalk. “I don’t think that’s really possible. I think you’ve done a good job when you just keep them around 24 or 27. That’s how good they are.”

Simms went on to talk about how the Cowboys can still run the ball despite being down two offensive linemen. He also added that the combination of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens is a formidable one to go up against, wrapping together a strong argument for why Dallas needs to be respected.

Mike Florio, too, gave his prediction for the game during the show. “I put down last night of 24-20, Broncos. It’s like, should it be 34-30?” Florio questioned, adding, “I think the Broncos defense will put the clamps on the Cowboys and do just enough to outscore them.”

A loss tonight would mean a third straight defeat for Dak against the Broncos in his career. It would also extend the Cowboys’ losing streak to eight straight games against Denver, a run dating back to the 1990s.

Dak has also never beaten the Buffalo Bills in the two times he’s played them in his career. They’re the only two teams he has never won against. Surely, he wants to cross one of those off the list today, but the odds aren’t in his favor.

We’ll see if Simms and Florio’s predictions come true. The Broncos have been quite a mercurial team so far. One week, they look like world-beaters, the next not so much. It makes for a wide range of potential outcomes in this game, in what could be the most exciting watch of the week.