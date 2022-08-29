NFL

Aaron Rodgers intentionally duped the media and took Percocet in a drama filled season en-route to his $150 million extension, as revealed on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Aaron Rodgers intentionally duped the media and took Percocets in a drama filled season en-route to his $150 million extension, as revealed on Joe Rogan's podcast
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
$25 million Luka Doncic smoked cigarettes, played cards, and drank Coke before his FIBA World Cup Qualifier against Germany
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Aaron Rodgers intentionally duped the media and took Percocets in a drama filled season en-route to his $150 million extension, as revealed on Joe Rogan's podcast
Aaron Rodgers intentionally duped the media and took Percocet in a drama filled season en-route to his $150 million extension, as revealed on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Aaron Rodgers had a dram filled 2021-22 season, and as he revealed on Joe Rogan’s…