Aaron Rodgers intentionally duped the media and took Percocet in a drama filled season en-route to his $150 million extension, as revealed on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Aaron Rodgers had a dram filled 2021-22 season, and as he revealed on Joe Rogan’s podcast, he caused some of that drama himself.

The Packers quarterback is undoubtedly one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. He can make pretty much any throw you want him to, and there are only a few quarterbacks in the league who can say they have a bigger arm than him.

Rodgers has consistently been a top two quarterback in the league over the years. He’s won MVP the last two years in a row, showing how age hasn’t really taken a toll on his performance.

Despite rumors about retiring or switching teams, Rodgers was be back for the Packers last year, leading his team front and center as he has for so long in his career.

Unfortunately, the Packers couldn’t win the Super Bowl despite Rodgers’ heroics, and they’ve had a forgetful offseason, losing All Pro Davante Adams.

Aaron Rodgers says on the broadcast that he still talks to Davante Adams all the time. “He’s a really important person in my life. I have so much love and gratitude for that man.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 26, 2022

Aaron Rodgers revealed he tricked the media and was on Percocet

One of the biggest storylines of Rodgers’ season last year was his Covid-19 vaccine status. Earlier in the year, Rodgers said that he had ‘been immunized’ implying that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, when the star quarterback contracted Covid-19 it was revealed that he hadn’t actually taken the vaccine and had been ‘immunized’ in his own way.

Rodgers wasn’t convinced behind the statistics backing the vaccine, and so he chose not to take it. However, he had violated league rules by not making this clear and had lied to the media.

Re”cently, Rodgers revealed on the Joe Rogan podcast that he did this intentionally, choosing ‘immunized’ carefully to describe his vaccine status.

Additionally, Rodgers also revealed that he played a game during the season on Percocet, a common painkiller. Rodgers said that he had inflammation and that taking the drug was the best option for him.

“It was more for pain management, so I wasn’t taking any high dosage, but stupid, ultimately,” he explained. “Here’s the thing: I had knee issues for a long time, and you take anti-inflammatories.”

“You’re taking anti-inflammatories, they all come with a warning: If you take this more than a few weeks, you’ve gotta get your blood tested because it can do damage to your liver. There are so many things you can take now, anti-inflammatory things, that are natural, that don’t cause damage to your body.”

Among other things, Aaron Rodgers said that he’s played games on Percocet before, which he later admitted was a bad idea.pic.twitter.com/qRXPUqpGok — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

