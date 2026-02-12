“We Didn’t Have This Play”: Chris Simms Details Tom Brady’s ‘Partnership’ With Klint Kubiak at the Raiders

Well before he was ever crowned as the reigning Super Bowl champion, the now-former offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, Klint Kubiak, had been rumored to be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

That announcement was made official earlier today following Kubiak’s appearance at the championship parade, and while the city of Seattle will certainly miss him, the 38-year-old play-caller is likely excited to be working with Tom Brady once again.

In fact, that was one of the first things that Kubiak mentioned during his first appearance as the new head coach of the Raiders. “I’m really excited to be working with Tom, and he made the mistake of giving me his cellphone number,” he joked.

“I’m going to be calling him a lot, so he may regret that. But what I’m excited about is that we really have different offensive backgrounds, and how we’re going to pull ideas from each other. Obviously, he’s the best that’s ever done it, and in the interview process, just the passion that he spoke with on all things football, got me excited about the opportunity to work with him…”

While almost everyone within the world of football would love to have direct access to the G.O.A.T. himself, Chris Simms and ProFootballTalk’s founder, Mike Florio, seemed to agree that those “different offensive backgrounds” that Kubiak mentioned could help to revolutionize the Raiders’ offense.

“I do think Klint Kubiak could steal some drop back pass thoughts from the New England offense,” Simms suggested. “He’s gonna go ‘Damn. Working with [Kyle] Shanahan, we didn’t have this play. We didn’t coach it this way.’ There is some nuance there to be learned.”

Of course, as Simms also pointed out, that’s all good and well, so long as their conversations eventually shift from general football ideas to the specifics of the Raiders anyways. In hoping that Kubiak’s arrival will prompt Brady to become a bit more interested in the “daily basis” aspects of the time, Simms noted that the only way for the former quarterback to truly help out is by becoming a bit more involved “than he already is.”

As far as Florio is concerned, however, the real question stems from the fact that “Tom has that Fox gig” and “how involved will he be?” During the midst of the 2025 season, it was noted that other teams may have concerns about discussing their strategies with Brady on behalf of Fox Sports, only to then have to face his team later on in the season.

That conflict of interest faced even further scrutiny after Brady was spotted wearing a headset inside the Raiders’ coaches’ box during a Monday night game vs the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of time for the NFL to clarify the rules surrounding Brady’s obligation prior to the start of the 2026 season, which it will hopefully do at some point for the sake of transparency.