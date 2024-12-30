Despite “Hating” the Eagles, Cowboys Fan Skip Bayless Predicts Super Bowl Win for Nick Sirianni’s Team

Skip Bayless planned to wear his Dallas Cowboys hat to review the Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Nick Sirianni’s team dashed their playoff hopes by securing a 41-7 blowout win at Lincoln Financial Field, thanks to DeVonta Smith, who finished with 2 touchdowns and 120 yards.

In his post-game review on YouTube, Skip admitted that he hates the Eagles but has to acknowledge that Nick Sirianni and Co. will win the 2025 Super Bowl because of two key reasons.

“I hate the Philadelphia Eagles. But I knew it from the start, I predicted it before the season kicked off. They’re going to win the Super Bowl. They showed you again today they have two things. They have the best defense in pro football. They have the best offensive line in pro football which opens holes for, at the moment, the best back in pro football who’s about to make pro football history, next Sunday at home against the Giants.”

However, the key takeaway from his review is the bold prediction that the Eagles will win the Super Bowl, as Skip downplayed the chances of the Chiefs (+360) and the Lions (+400), who currently have the best Super Bowl odds.

The NFL Super Bowl odds suggest that the Eagles are the 4th best team (+500) with a big chance to win the Super Bowl, behind the Chiefs, the Lions, and the Bills (+475). Additionally, they have the second-best odds (+225) behind the Lions (+185) to win the NFC Conference Championship.

Moreover, the Eagles’ recent winning streak, with just one loss (33-36) against the Commanders in the last 12 games, suggests the momentum is with Nick Sirianni and his team.

While analyzing the loss, Skip distinguished between Jerry Jones and Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman and their off-season decisions. He argued that while Jerry was not active in free agency; it was Roseman who made bold moves, leading to a standout season (13-3) for the Eagles.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl because they have Howie Roseman and my Dallas Cowboys are still stuck with Jerral Wayne Jones Jr. Big bucks paid to overpaid stars. But spent nothing, went miser in free agency while Howie Roseman went out and got him a Saquon. But he went out and got back CJ Gardner-Johnson who picked off Cooper Rush twice.”

With playoffs secured, the Eagles will face the New York Giants on January 4, Sunday, while the Cowboys have a stronger opponent in the Washington Commanders on the same day. After a below-par season, the Cowboys would desperately want to finish the season on a winning note and give their superfans like Skip Bayless something to cheer about.