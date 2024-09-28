Despite Mending Past Feud With Richard Sherman, Travis Hunter Makes Statement With His Pregame T-Shirt

Travis ‘Dual-Threat’ Hunter has undoubtedly elevated the Buffaloes to great heights this season. He is even in the Heisman conversation, some argue. However, former cornerback Richard Sherman isn’t much of a fan of Hunter’s receiving skills, using some colorful words to describe him: “He’s kind of bland.”

When the 21-year-old cornerback caught wind of this, he expressed his reservations well. Taking to Instagram, he bashed Sherman and simply asked him not to talk about him. “Let me play football,” he further added.

Later, the two apparently talked it out—in quite a gentlemanly manner, to be precise—as revealed by the Colorado player during an episode of Well of Media. But ahead of the bout between the Buffaloes and the UCF Knights, Hunter made another statement about Sherman’s comment with his T-shirt.

Donning the word ‘Bland’ on his white T-shirt with air quotes around it, Hunter took the field during warm-ups. It even evoked a reaction from Deion Sanders Jr., who chuckled a bit as the Buffaloes star walked onto the gridiron.

Travis Hunter showed up to UCF with this shirt after Richard Sherman called him a “bland” receiver pic.twitter.com/zwECvretNT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 28, 2024

Clearly, Hunter still has some grudge against the critic that he grew up watching and admiring. Or perhaps it’s just playful banter. Whatever it is, the bigger reaction ahead of the game occurred when Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran into Cam Newton.

Newton interrupts Shedeur’s pre-game routine

Every athlete ever known to mankind has his or her unique pre-game routine, and most take it very seriously. Captured in a brief clip, Shedeur appeared to be following his own routine at FBC Mortgage Stadium. But Newton soon approached him, trying to have a brief chat.

Shedeur initially seemed happy seeing the former NFL MVP, even dapping him up. But he promptly started walking away with his ball, without looking back, without taking off his headphones, leaving Newton visibly puzzled.

And as the former quarterback began walking off the middle of the field with all the cameras around him, he looked quite irritated as well:

Is another feud brewing in Colorado? Possibly not. But Newton did have some constructive criticism for the Buffaloes quarterback in one of his 4th&1 episodes.

In the episode, when his co-host, Peggy, tried to insinuate that Shedeur gives off “Cam vibes,” Newton was quick to counter that the Buffaloes player hasn’t had a strong showing so far. When Peggy argued that he did have a few standout performances, Newton asserted that it was against weaker teams.

Perhaps this is the reason why Shedeur seemingly ignored the former Panthers quarterback. If not, he was simply trying to get into his zone ahead of the big game. It’s quite understandable, as a win against the Knights would allow the Buffaloes to match their record from last year in just five games.