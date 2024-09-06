X Community Notes Silence Baltimore Ravens’ Celebratory Spirit After Isaiah Likely’s Catch Gets Ruled Out of Bounds

For the second consecutive game in a row, the Ravens have lost to the Chiefs by seven points. While their previous encounter was a playoff game, last night’s loss might sting them harder due to the dramatic reversal of Isaiah Likely’s last-second catch. Not only did the officials pull one on the Ravens by overturning the decision, but the community notes feature on “X” also didn’t shy away from rubbing salt in Baltimore’s wounds.

Based on the initial footage of the last drive, it looked like the KC Chiefs were on their way to a second consecutive season opener loss. But as the officials zoomed in on Isaiah Likely’s toe, it came to light that the tight end’s toe was on the line, resulting in the decision of the Ravens’ winning TD being overturned.

While the drama was happening on the field, the Ravens’ social media team was super quick to declare it a touchdown on X. “Touchdown OMG!!!!!!” tweeted the official handle of the Baltimore Ravens.

TOUCHDOWN OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/wBV678H6yw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 6, 2024

But as the game unraveled and saw the Chiefs snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, hoards of NFL fans took to the comments section of the tweet to correct the post. Fans poked fun at the Ravens by commenting that it’s no longer a touchdown as the caption suggested.

The netizens were then joined by the “X” algorithm as a community note added – “No, it wasn’t”. Safe to say, rival fans had a field day on the “X” post as the community notes went live over the post.

Netizens Troll the Ravens For Not Taking Down Isaiah Likely’s TD Tweet

Mistakes happen. It’s only err to humans. Out of excitement and in pursuit of sharing quick updates with fans, especially when initial footage declared it as a TD.

But what’s baffling is to not take the post down after it was declared officially that it’s not a touchdown anymore. Netizens were baffled at the Ravens’ inaction over their post and took to social media to poke fun at it.

Hate to break it to you… — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) September 6, 2024

I can’t believe yall haven’t deleted this yet — Patriot J (@PatriotJ) September 6, 2024

NO IT’S NOT LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO — NotJermaineBurton (@TylerBoydSzn) September 6, 2024

You still have time to delete this — JC_XCV (@JC_XCV) September 6, 2024

While it’s natural for fans to be baffled over it; an alternate interpretation of this inaction by the Ravens is the team simply supporting signal-caller Lamar Jackson’s stance – his throw in the dying second was a touchdown.

“I thought it was a touchdown. I still think it was a touchdown,” said Jackson post-match. It’s natural for the Ravens QB to be frustrated.

But with video evidence clearly showing that Likely had stepped out of bounds before scoring, fighting or reinforcing Lamar’s stance is pretty pointless.