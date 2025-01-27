“He Deserves The MVP”: Fans Rally Behind Saquon Barkley as the Philadelphia Eagles Crush Washington Commanders

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles collapsed down the stretch and flamed out of the postseason in 2023. They went into the offseason believing they could return to the Super Bowl this year with a few roster tweaks. Running back Saquon Barkley – their biggest free agent signing – proved them right by carrying them to a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Barkley galloped for 118 and three touchdowns on just 15 carries against the Commanders. He immediately followed Washington’s opening-drive field goal with a 60-yard scoring scamper on Philadelphia’s first offensive snap. His incredible run set the tone for the Eagles, who tied an NFL playoff record by totaling seven rushing touchdowns in the game.

Fans expressed joy and appreciation for Barkley on social media. Multiple Twitter/X users claimed Barkley was the NFL’s best running back and should be the league’s MVP. One said football was “too easy” for him.

He deserves the MVP pic.twitter.com/6afGpPqvol — Mach1ne (@IAmMach1ne) January 26, 2025

No running back is better than Barkley — ً (@_BrandtSzn) January 26, 2025

Just too easy. Happy for Saquon — Ernest (@Mr_Rdz3) January 26, 2025

MVP — KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) January 26, 2025

He is so fun to watch. Imagine is Jalen didn’t take 1/2 his touchdowns — BRENDEN CORR (@DadBodBaba) January 26, 2025

Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season this year. Despite this, he’s unlikely to claim MVP honors. Most sportsbooks had him behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen in their odds lists when they last offered the prop.

Philadelphia’s players and coaching staff told everyone who would listen that Barkley would establish himself as the best running back in the NFL this year. Even then, nobody anticipated Barkley putting together such a historic campaign. The best part for the Eagles is that he hasn’t slowed down in the playoffs.

Barkley’s 118 yards on Sunday are the fewest he’s posted in a game this postseason. He has 66 carries for 462 yards and five touchdowns to this point in these playoffs. According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, he has more ‘Rushing Yards over Expectation’ than any ball carrier in the playoffs since 2018.

Saquon Barkley totaled 118 yards & 3 TDs on 15 carries against Washington, generating +72 rushing yards over expected. He’s now up to +172 RYOE this postseason, the most by a RB in a single playoff run since 2018. Outside Runs: 10 carries, 112 yards, 3 TDs Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/pWq0HPXSCI — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 26, 2025

No matter what transpires in the Super Bowl, nobody will forget Barkley’s incredible efforts this year. That said, he’s far from satisfied with merely appearing in the big game. He wants to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia.

“Super Bowl. The goal wasn’t just getting there. The goal is to win.” pic.twitter.com/2pRkzFUD0O — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2025

With Barkley maintaining peak performance, the Eagles may do just that two weeks from now. They’ll face the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.