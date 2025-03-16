Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Which NFL Team Has Zero Player Suspensions Since 2020?

In recent years, the NFL has increasingly suspended players for a variety of reasons, from violating the league’s substance abuse policy to breaching performance-enhancing drug regulations or the code of conduct. These suspensions have become more frequent, and the Detroit Lions have felt the impact more than most. Detroit has been one of the league’s top offenders when it comes to suspensions.

Since 2020, the Lions have had 60 players suspended (via Dov Kleiman)—a staggering contrast to the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, who have had zero suspensions during that time. Philly stands as the league’s most disciplined franchise, while Detroit sits at the opposite end of the spectrum.

The Lions topping this list isn’t entirely shocking, however. Especially with Dan Campbell’s coaching philosophy of tough, physical football. When he took over in Detroit, he famously spoke about “biting kneecaps,” but this stat serves as a wake-up call.

How are fans reacting to the Lions’ 60 suspensions compared to the Eagles’ clean record? Some found it hard to believe that Philly has had no one suspended, especially with so many former Georgia Bulldogs on the roster.

However, fans weren’t surprised that Detroit leads this category, dubbing it Campbell’s “criminal regime” and urging the team to get things under control. One fan even took a jab at Eagles supporters, saying that while the team may be disciplined, their fans certainly aren’t. See for yourself,

I don’t know if it’s crazier that the Lions have 60 or the Eagles have zero. Correct answer is definitely the Lions, that is a WILD amount of suspensions in just five years! — Kevin Showalter (@TSP_Kevin) March 16, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Ain’t no way the Eagles have actually had 0, with all those Georgia guys? — SteelNateX (@SteelNateX) March 16, 2025

A user commented,

Nah lions need to get it together Makes sense they were like #1 all season — Justin Cabs (@Capsizing__) March 16, 2025

Someone noted,

The Dan Campbell criminal regime. Nuff said. — Anytime23 (@Anytime23CCS) March 16, 2025

Others said,

Eagles have the most disciplined players but the most undisciplined fan base lmao — BKM (@realBKM10) March 16, 2025

The Eagles’ perfect disciplinary record could have been compromised if they had signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers before his suspension ended. Instead, they waited two months after the Colts waived him for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Per Spotrac, several players across the league faced suspensions last season for various infractions:

Substance use violations : Janarius Robinson, Roderic Teamer, Mario Edwards

: Janarius Robinson, Roderic Teamer, Mario Edwards Conduct detrimental to the team : D’Vondre Campbell, Romeo Doubs

: D’Vondre Campbell, Romeo Doubs Conduct detrimental to the league : Azeez Al-Shaair, Tariq Carpenter, Von Miller, Michael Hall, Michael Thomas, J.C. Jackson, Zay Jones, Chris Claybrooks, Alaric Jackson, Cameron Sutton, Sam Williams

: Azeez Al-Shaair, Tariq Carpenter, Von Miller, Michael Hall, Michael Thomas, J.C. Jackson, Zay Jones, Chris Claybrooks, Alaric Jackson, Cameron Sutton, Sam Williams Performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) : Julius Wood, Markus Bailey, Jimmy Moreland, Kevin Seymour, Jameson Williams, Shi Smith, Kevin Strong, Denico Autry, Tashaun Gipson

: Julius Wood, Markus Bailey, Jimmy Moreland, Kevin Seymour, Jameson Williams, Shi Smith, Kevin Strong, Denico Autry, Tashaun Gipson Unsportsmanlike conduct: Derwin James

Despite 19 Detroit Lions players receiving fines, only Jameson Williams served a suspension (for PEDs). The Cardinals and Texans led the league with three suspensions each, followed by the 49ers, Steelers, and Saints with two. In total, players from 19 teams faced suspensions, while 13 teams were unaffected.