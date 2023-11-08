Dez Bryant Suspects Something Is Wrong Between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs: “I Think Allen Got a Problem With Diggs”

The Buffalo Bills picked up another loss after they faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Despite being at the bottom of the AFC North, the Bengals showed their prowess on the gridiron by maintaining the lead right from the first quarter. The game concluded with a heartbreaking 18-24 loss for the Bills, bringing their current record to 5-4. It is the second straight loss for Josh Allen and co., leaving them out of the playoff picture as of now. Judging by their mediocre performance, former WR Dez Bryant smelled something fishy between the star QB and his trustee target, Stefon Diggs.

Josh Allen is getting flamed by football fans for throwing interceptions in five consecutive games. Even in the matchup against the Bengals, Allen’s pass was picked off, after which his number of interceptions equaled his number of games played this season. In response to this interception, the former Cowboys receiver hinted a friction inside the locker room between the QB and his best route runner.

Right after the Bengals scored the touchdown to take the 14-7 lead in the first quarter, Josh Allen aimed for Gabe Davis on the left sideline. However, Bengals CB Taylor-Britt intercepted the ball. This move raised questions, as Stefon Diggs was wide open and could have easily made the play if the ball had gone his way.

Dez Bryant Thinks Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs Are Fighting

The ex-Cowboys WR took to X (formerly Twitter) and pointed out the whole scenario to his fans. He believes Allen deliberately avoided Stefon Diggs in the game, as there might be an ongoing scuffle between the two. Later in his post, he praised Diggs as the top wide receiver and one of the best at making plays after catching the ball. He advised that if the Buffaloes want to secure wins, they should look for Diggs more frequently.

NFL fans rallied behind Dez Bryant during his observation of the Bills game. One fan expressed concerns about the teammates not being on the same page.

A user attributed the Bills’ sudden fall to a shortage of a talented offensive coordinator.

Another critiqued Josh Allen for lacking vision.

Someone suggested that Stefon Diggs should join the Dallas Cowboys to reunite with his brother. Diggs to Dallas next year to play with his brother as he returns from injury. The brothers challenge each other hold themselves accountable and we ride with Dak again. Still need help in that running back room. Sign em!

— Cory Johnson (@Cjay152) November 6, 2023

Dez Bryant also brought up the Bills’ rookie WR, Dalton Kincaid, in his post. While he believes Kincaid is a brilliant addition to the Bills roster, he emphasized that Stefon Diggs deserves to get more passes.

In the last game, Dalton Kincaid had more receptions than Stefon Diggs, but fewer rushing yards. Diggs made 6 catches for 86 yards, while Kincaid secured 10 catches for 81 yards. In the game, Josh Allen threw for 258 yards, completing 26 out of 38 passing attempts. He was able to add only one TD pass to his tally for the entire game.