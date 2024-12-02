Did Christian McCaffrey Really Suffer a Non-Contact Injury? Insider Weighs in on Tackle Debate

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey picked up 72 yards on his first eight touches of Sunday Night Football. He seemed to be on the way toward a big performance for a desperate 49ers team.

Advertisement

But everything changed on his ninth touch – and seventh carry – of the night. McCaffrey caught a pitch from quarterback Brock Purdy, took two steps, then began limping and slid down for a loss of five.

yikes — Christian McCaffrey pic.twitter.com/RiwvgHWpjU — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ (@NFL_Journal) December 2, 2024

The NFL community spurned with worry of an Achilles injury for McCaffrey, who dealt with Achilles tendonitis throughout the offseason. The ailment – and calf problems – held him out of action until Week 10. The non-contact nature of the play led many to suggest his season could be over. But CMC may actually have been injured on his 18-yard run earlier in the drive.

The previous #CMC play is likely where knee injury happens. Worry for right knee PCL sprain on shoestring tackle. The next run, he doesn’t feel right and goes down. pic.twitter.com/aeQfmoS53x — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 2, 2024

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport agreed with this logical assessment, saying it “makes more sense” for the injury to have occurred there. Fans seemed to support Rapoport’s opinion and compared it to the ailment Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid suffered earlier this season.

Yep, that must have been the case. Sucks to see him go down! — Chad Michael Burry (@HedgeFungo) December 2, 2024

Damn on a play where he almost broke it for a TD he ends up getting a bad knee injury — Hate First Sports (@hatefirstsports) December 2, 2024

Same thing happened to Kincaid a couple of weeks ago.. — MIGOQuickie (@NIP_BlackAsEva) December 2, 2024

McCaffrey’s ability to walk off the field and into the locker room under his own power wouldn’t seem to support an Achilles injury. If the ailment lies with his knee instead, he may not be on the mend again for long.

Medical analysts discuss Christian McCaffrey’s injury

Once the initial concern over an Achilles issue died down, analysis of McCaffrey’s ailment shifted to his knee. The most common diagnosis is a PCL sprain resulting from his knee’s angle of impact on a harder-than-usual surface. Injury analyst Jeff Mueller suggested that, but also mentioned it could be a less serious prognosis. However, HC Kyle Shanahan has confirmed that it is a PCL injury.

Christian McCaffrey injury – Right knee slams into the ground. Concern for PCL sprain or patella/bursa related from the impact. PCL would negatively impact him ROS (or they shut him down). Bursa would allow him to play once irritation/inflammation reduces. https://t.co/Pr3k14haNu pic.twitter.com/LNFaX95m2D — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 2, 2024

Dr. Jesse Morse of The Injury Expertz concurred with a PCL sprain being the most likely outcome. He isn’t certain the injury isn’t more severe, though, because of McCaffrey’s workhorse career.

Christian McCaffrey Landed directly on his right knee Flexed, similar to Dalton Kincaid recently. He winced immediately. Remember the ground is essentially frozen, so it’s like concrete. My initial concern is a PCL sprain, which is what sidelined Puka Nacua for most of the… — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 2, 2024

San Francisco (5-7) lost 35-10 to Buffalo (10-2) on Sunday Night. The Bills’ victory clinched them their fifth consecutive AFC East championship. Per NBC’s Mike Tirico, no team has clinched their division this early in the las 15 years.

The 49ers are still in contention for the NFC West crown, but trail the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) by two full games. They’re also in last place in the NFC West through Week 13. They’ll try to get back in the win column next Sunday versus the Chicago Bears (4-8).