Did Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab Host the 2024 MTV VMAs?

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab
Credit – USA TODAY SPORTS and Nessa Diab’s Instagram

Last night, the crème de la crème of the music industry set the stage on fire at the 2024 VMAs. Almost the entire music industry was represented, from Eminem to Taylor Swift. Naturally, fans from various interests tuned in, with NFL fans even spotting a familiar face in Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend.

But Nessa wasn’t hosting the show this year. She was actually co-hosting the pre-show event, which was equally exciting for her.

One of the highlights of the night was Katy Perry’s magical reaction upon learning that she was the recipient of the VMA’s Most Iconic Performance award. And the messenger of this important moment was none other than Kaepernick’s girlfriend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

Nessa’s most notable moment from her previous years of association with the VMAs was hosting the event shortly after welcoming her first child with Colin. Fast forward two years, and Nessa has gone viral for her role in Katy Perry’s reaction video.

Apart from being spotted with the “Roar” hitmaker, the radio and TV host was also seen interviewing Colombian sensation Karol G, and Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta.

Nessa’s interaction with Katy Perry, however, has already almost hit a million in a few hours of publishing. This is truly a positive development for the outspoken activists’ career trajectory, which took a slight slump in recent years.

Nessa Diab is MTV’s go-to personality for hosting major events

Born to Egyptian parents who later emigrated to the United States, Nessa took the first step toward the media industry by graduating with a degree in mass communications from Berkeley.

Breaking into showbiz as an outsider has always been challenging, and Nessa was no exception. She had her fair share of toil, with stints at iHeartRadio and the LA-based station Power 106.

But things changed when MTV roped her in as the host of Girl Code. Since then, her work has impressed many, and the media giant has made her a staple presence in other MTV and VH1 properties.

From hosting gigs on The Real World, Teen Mom, Snooki & JWoww after-show specials, and multiple The Challenge reunions, Nessa has cemented herself as one of the brightest hosting prospects in the scene.

Things only went higher for Nessa when she started hosting “Talk Stoop”, for which she even received an Emmy nomination. Things took a backseat, however, after she got pregnant with her first child.

But being the fighter she is, she innovated according to her circumstances and started a podcast called “Nessa Off Air” with Hot 97.

A macroscopic look at her career is enough to testify to the fighter inside her. Hence, it was no surprise to see Diab take to Instagram to express gratitude to every single person who has helped her reach where she is.

Nessa admitted that her childhood dream was always to be part of the MTV family. So seeing her achieve great heights in iconic MTV properties is a matter of pride and gratitude for her.

The cutest part about her gratitude post, however, was in the footer of the caption, where she revealed how her baby kept squealing her name every time Nessa appeared on the screen.

“Colin let our baby watch me a bit on TV while I worked and our baby kept saying ‘mama’ when I popped up on TV. I melted with so much love when Colin told me this.”

With Nessa back in the limelight with the VMAs, here’s hoping for more success and opportunity for the talented media personality.

