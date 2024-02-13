Colin Rand Kaepernick, the ex-49ers quarterback, famous for his exciting gameplay and brave fight against racial injustice, has grabbed a lot of attention, both when he was playing and now. Equally compelling is the story of his long-time girlfriend, Nessa Diab, a formidable personality in her own right.

Kaepernick’s partner is a prominent American television and radio host with a diverse background that makes her presence in the media dynamic. Born on May 1, 1981, in Southern California to an Egyptian father and a Middle Eastern mother, Nessa’s early years were spent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting a rich cultural heritage that has influenced her perspectives and career.

Nessa, a UC Berkeley alum with a degree in mass communication, kicked off her career in the broadcast world with a gig at Wild 94.9 KYLD. With her own show, “The Nessa Show,” New York’s iconic Hot97, MTV, and Youtube were other platforms Nessa got popular on.

But Nessa’s no longer just about leisure. Nessa’s simply obsessed with fighting for a fairer world, status up for social justice, and racial equality. She and Colin Kaepernick are totally in sync when it comes to these big issues. You know, like how Colin made headlines by kneeling during the national anthem to call out racial injustice and police brutality. Nessa was all in, supporting him every step of the way.

The story of Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab is really a narrative of their joint activism, love, and unwavering support for each other. They started seeing each other back in 2015 and then decided to go public with their relationship in early 2016, and also have a child together.

Throughout their time together, they have navigated the demanding situations and triumphs of public existence, with Nessa’s status firmly established via Kaepernick’s aspect, in particular at some point in his protests in opposition to systemic racism and his next blackballing from the NFL.

Speaking Truth to Power

Nessa Diab’s outspoken nature was vividly displayed before this year’s Super Bowl when she took to social media to remind the world of Kaepernick’s achievements and the injustice he continues to face.

Sharing a graphic from ESPN that highlighted Kaepernick’s top QBR heading into the Super Bowl since 2006, Nessa underscored the fact that despite his records and contributions to the game, Kaepernick remains excluded from the league. Her post really hit hard against those trying to downplay Kaepernick’s achievements, showing her solid backing for him all the way.

As they continue their journey together, Kaepernick and Nessa encompass the spirit of resilience and dedication to change, reminding us of the strength of love and activism intertwined. Their story isn’t always just one-in-all romance, but rather a testimony to the effect of shared values and a united stand against injustice.