Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Reveals How She Protected Her Baby During Pregnancy

Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa Diab welcomed their first child in August 2022. It was certainly a big announcement since the couple did not go public with their pregnancy. After two years Kaepernick’s girlfriend finally reveals why it was so personal for them.

Even after two years, the baby’s gender and the exact date of birth are not publicly known and Nessa was certain about it. The couple hasn’t let any pictures of their kid leaked on public platforms.

Keeping in mind the polarizing figure that Colin Kaepernick is, the couple felt it would be best for them to keep the identity of their kid hidden. Speaking about it openly, Nessa also revealed the measures she had to take to ensure complete protection of her then unborn baby.

“I remember when I was pregnant I did everything possible to keep my space clear of any mess, any drama because I just felt like that was going to impact my pregnancy,” Nessa said in her podcast. “I was so worried about anything on the outside trying to distract me or make me feel uncomfortable and I was so worried that maybe this would impact our baby. That’s maybe a big reason why I never shared my pregnancy publicly.”

Colin Kaepernick was on top of the headlines during the 2022 offseason for trying to make a comeback to the NFL. This also led to the Kaepernick family gaining a lot of attention. But Nessa had to be mindful not to get swayed by negative emotions and as per her many people around her helped her do that.

Nessa Praises Cardi B and Kehlani For Being Sensitive About It

Recalling her pregnancy period, Nessa praised the people around her, but especially celebrities Cardi B and Kehlani. While wishing Kehlani a happy birthday, Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend revealed how the two aforementioned celebrities came to her show not knowing that she was pregnant.

Despite that, Cardi B and Kehlani were sensitive and supportive about it when they couldn’t help but notice her baby bump. She was appreciative of how they kept her pregnancy a secret and gave her the good vibes that she needed in a moment when Colin Kaepernick was in a whirlwind of conversations about his return and how many fans were opposed to it.

It’s been two years since Nessa gave birth to their child and the couple still maintains secrecy about their personal lives.