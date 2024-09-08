Did Jordan Love Suffer a Season-Ending Injury? Unpacking the Recovery Timeline For The Packers QB

The Packers’ hopes for the 2023-24 season took a big hit as star quarterback Jordan Love sprained his MCL against the Eagles on Friday night. He was striving hard for a game-winning drive when Jalen Carter’s tackle derailed his plans. Unfortunately, Love showed clear distress and limped off the field in Brazil.

Later on, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Love’s initial recovery timetable is expected to last 3-6 weeks, sidelining him for September and a major part of October. However, in a piece of good news, Pelissero noted early optimism that Love could return sooner.

In the meantime, insider Adam Schefter relieved the Packers fans by confirming it’s “not expected to be a season-ending injury.” A sprained ACL could have ended Love’s season like Aaron Rodgers in the 2023-24 season.

When can we expect Jordan Love to return? Reports suggest a recovery in three to six weeks. Thus, the Packers hope to see him back for either the October 27 game against the Jaguars or the November 4 game against the Lions.

This means he could potentially miss six games this season and is confirmed to miss at least the next three matchups against the Colts, Titans, and Vikings.

The Packers wouldn’t mind Love missing six games if he can play at least 12 and lead them to the playoffs.

Earlier, Love threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the Eagles game. However, the Packers lost the clash 34-29 as they started their 2024 campaign on a losing note.

Notably, Love did not comment on social media or give a media briefing about his injury. During the post-game presser head coach Matt LaFleur said, “I don’t know,” when asked about Love’s status.

Meanwhile, the Packers are expected to field Malik Willis as the starter for the next few games. However, Willis faces several hurdles ahead of the Colts game.

Love’s backup QB braces for new challenge

Willis was traded from the Titans for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on August 26. His limited time with the Packers makes his new role challenging, as he is not entirely familiar with the offense due to his inexperience.

In addition, Willis spent most of his final year with the Titans on the bench and is relatively inexperienced as a starter. With Love gone, the Packers are left with no option but to trust the inexperienced QB.

If Love is gone for a longer period of time, there is a possibility that the Packers will have to look beyond their own QB room to bring in a viable replacement for the young QB, if they hope to at least make it to the playoffs this season.