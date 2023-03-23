Did Panthers’ QB Coach Josh McCown Accidentally Reveal That C.J. Stroud Will Be Their #1 Pick at Ohio State’s Pro Day?

The Panthers’ cloud of secrecy over their choice for the #1 pick may just be over even before it started. Ohio State’s Pro Day has given the footballing community a relative confirmation of two things. Firstly, C.J. Stroud is undoubtedly a great candidate to be the #1 pick this year. Secondly, the Panthers are very much interested in bringing him to Carolina.

The Carolina Panthers showed up in overwhelming numbers at Ohio State’s Pro Day. Moreover, it seems all of them were pretty impressed with Stroud’s performance. However, all of these details pale compared to what Panthers’ QB coach Josh McCown told Stroud when they met after he completed his drills.

Did #Panthers coach Josh McCown tell CJ Stroud: “Maybe when you live in Charlotte we’ll find a court.” ? 👀pic.twitter.com/an4SsDGZ1H — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2023

The Panthers’ QB coach potentially reveals if his team is gunning for C.J. Stroud

The Ohio State signal caller and the Panthers’ QB coach Josh McCown were seen discussing a game of HORSE right after Stroud finished his drills. During the conversation, McCown says, “We’ll find a court, play some HORSE… Maybe when you live in Charlotte, we’ll find a court”. Stroud seemed to understand what McCown meant, and replied with, “I’m gonna take his money.”

The Panthers have been in the hunt to secure a long-term franchise QB, and now it seems they might have what they need. Stroud usually has his best moments when he is well-protected, which means the Panthers will have to double down on the O-Linemen to keep their potential new QB safe at all costs.

Panthers grab #1 pick from Bears with a whopping deal

The Panthers had to give up quite a bit to the Bears in order to get themselves the #1 pick for this draft. According to reports, the Panthers are giving away their #9 pick and #61 pick this year, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and wide receiver D.J. Moore. So if anything, the Panthers will be extra careful with this #1 pick, and it seems they might have made their choice already.

C.J. Stroud will certainly bring about a huge difference to the Panthers’ offense. However, he is not the key to all their problems. A good offense must be well-built, preferably around their QB. This means Stroud could take at least a year to properly unlock his and the Panthers’ offensive capabilities. How well will Stroud fit in at Carolina?