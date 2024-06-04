Brittany Mahomes Feels Excited to Welcome an Unexpected New Pet at Home Which Will Give Birth to 9 Offsprings

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Brittany Mahomes arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brittany Mahomes is a person of many pursuits, but nothing has interested her more than building her home with her husband, Patrick Mahomes. Recently, Lady Mahomes discovered a surprising addition to her Missouri home, which she shared with her fans via Instagram.

Brittany found a mother duck nesting on the backside of her property, and to her amazement, the duck had laid a total of nine eggs. She posted a picture of the nest with a caption saying how excited she was for the ducklings to arrive.

“Guys OMG. Our pet duck is gonna have 9 babies! I can’t wait to see them,” Brittany wrote.

@BrittanyLynne shares pictures of nine duck eggs from her property with much excitement pic.twitter.com/GthGfmIYgg — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) June 4, 2024

The picture also featured a perfect rustic setting, with the duck’s nest sitting comfortably in a corner. What is even more exciting is that the couple can enjoy their love of animals despite their busy lifestyles and frequent travel throughout the year.

Brittany has played multiple roles and been the much-needed cohesion that holds everything together for Patrick Mahomes, who has a busy schedule with his head now directed towards the Chiefs’ three-peat. However, there is much more to the couple’s love for animals than the anticipation of nine new ducklings.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are Both Animal Lovers

Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, are both animal lovers. They have two beloved dogs, Steel and Silver, whom they treat as part of the family. The dogs are managed by celebrity dog trainer Tom Davis, who also helps the couple keep their furry kids happy and healthy.

Therefore, the new addition of a duck and her soon-to-be-hatched ducklings naturally form a delightful surprise for the couple, who enjoy the company of their furry (and now feathered) friends.

Dog trainer to the stars Tom Davis reveals the scouting report on Patrick and Brittany Mahomes pooches Silver and Steel https://t.co/6RhR7DN2BX pic.twitter.com/IPR9jNz3bZ — New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2024

The Mahomes have often talked about their dogs and how they are an integral part of the Mahomes family. Brittany has shared stories of how they keep their dogs roaming around on their property and exploring their surroundings. Despite being away for long hours, the couple has taken their safety seriously, as they rely on a brand called PetSafe for their well-being.

Amidst the fast-paced life of the NFL and the varied endeavors that the couple manages, their commitment to their pets’ well-being shows just how much they value the presence of animals in their lives. Now, the arrival of the ducklings will undoubtedly bring even more joy and excitement to their already lively household, while also bringing in more stories from the Mahomes household to grace the fans.