Antonio Brown is back! Back in the spotlight. However, this time around, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer wideout dropped a bombshell with a cryptic post on X: he’s filing for bankruptcy.

It doesn’t come as a surprise for many. Antonio Brown‘s financial woes made headlines earlier as well, when, due to his financial troubles, he missed out on paying debtors and even obligations, such as child support payments. That being said, it would be only appropriate to delve deeper into his earnings during his NFL stint as well as his current net worth.

BREAKING NEWS #CTESPN NFL legend Antonio Brown has filed bankruptcy today He will be a first ballot hall of famer in 2027. He will be releasing new music this summer. He is also the founder of the most trusted source in all of sports. The generational run continues pic.twitter.com/DWmxw13uqa — CTESPNNetwork (@CtespnN) May 20, 2024

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Antonio Brown’s net worth is around $20 million. Over his NFL career, he earned approximately $80 million, which could’ve soared to $120 million had he not been involved in consistent controversies. Starting with the Steelers, AB made $393,075 in 2010 and $450,000 in 2011.

His earnings shot up to $9,040,000 in 2012 and stayed strong: $7,000,000 in 2013, $6,000,000 in 2014, $3,024,795 in 2015, $10,250,000 in 2016, $17,010,000 in 2017, and $16,775,000 in 2018. However, his payout saw a significant decline after moving to Tampa Bay in 2020, with an earning of just $1,250,000.

The former NFL wide receiver made some investments as well, including a Fort Lauderdale mansion worth about $9-10 million. And let’s not forget his luxury car collection, valued at around $4 million, which includes a Rolls Royce Cullinan and a McLaren 650S Spider!

There are a lot of “could haves” and “should haves” around Antonio Brown after his bankruptcy news. He could’ve planned better, sold some assets, and created an emergency fund. Recently, he even said, in a conversation with Jason Whitlock, that he didn’t want to sign hefty deals during the latter part of his career because he’d already earned $100 mil. Quite unpredictable how the tables turned.

What’s Next for Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown’s unpredictability even shone through when CTESPN Network tweeted the news, leaving everyone unsure if they were sad or happy about his bankruptcy.

When Antonio Brown declared bankruptcy, CTESPN cheekily called him a “legend” and claimed he was destined for a first-ballot Hall of Fame spot in 2027. They also pinpointed that Brown is focused on his bright future as he is set to release some new music this summer.

“He will be a first ballot Hall of Famer in 2027. He will be releasing new music this summer,” the caption read. “He is also the founder of the most trusted source in all of sports. The generational run continues.”

Not stopping there, they reminded everyone that Brown founded CTESPN, dubbing it the “most trusted source in all of sports.” Then they wrapped up by noting that his “generational run” continues.