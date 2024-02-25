Who is Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Dad? Is the Ohio State WR’s Father a Super Bowl Champion?

The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., has showcased dominance in college football for two straight years before emerging as one of the top three prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. On top of that, the star wide receiver was a unanimous All-American selection twice and made it as a finalist in the 2023 Heisman race. So, it’s understandable why fans are curious to know if Harrison Jr. has a family legacy to carry in the NFL. As it turns out, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s dad is Marvin Harrison Sr. — he is a Hall of Fame NFL receiver who played for the Indianapolis Colts for 13 seasons after being drafted in 1996.

Advertisement

Marvin Harrison Sr. was one of the wide receivers who had their careers paired with Peyton Manning and averaged about 93 catches per year with him. Although before Peyton arrived in the NFL, the Colts were not having a great time in the league. They won nine games in his first season, but jumped down to just three wins per season, for the next two.

In 1999, when Peyton Manning stepped into the leadership role, Harrison consistently averaged 1,113 receiving yards each season from 1999 to 2006. Especially in 2002, Marvin Harrison Sr. reached a career-high of 1,722 yards, also setting a record with 143 receptions in a single season. It was eventually surpassed by Mark Thomas in 2019.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3szqJrvYdp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s dad reached his career peak in 2006 when he bagged his first and only Super Bowl ring against the Chicago Bears. However, a knee injury in the following year limited him to just five games, and the league saw a downward slope in his performance. Things were not even better after recovering fully from the injury and he announced his retirement in 2008.

Harrison Sr. left the NFL with impressive stats: 128 touchdowns, 1,102 receptions, and 14,580 yards. Not just that, Harrison Sr. and Peyton Manning were known as one of the best duos to ever grace the gridiron. They scored 112 touchdowns and caught over 950 passes to solidify their legacy.

Can Marvin Harrison Jr. Take The Family Legacy Forward in the NFL?

Harrison Sr. has always kept his aim to pass on humility to his son, which helps him to face the hurdle of having a famous name. The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver seeks to exemplify his father’s ideals in the upcoming 2024 season. He once detailed how his father helped him to shape his football mindset, per Yahoo:

“He’s taught me pretty much everything I know ‒ more so the mentality of the game and how to approach the game. I try to work as hard as he did. He obviously set the bar very high, and I have big shoes to fill, but I’m trying to get there.”

Advertisement

After finishing his career with the Buckeyes, Harrison recorded the sixth-highest receptions in program history with 155 catches in three seasons. He caught 77 passes in 2022 and 67 in 2023. He might be 21 years old on paper, however, the wide receiver shows great wisdom when it comes to instincts and technique that match well with quarterbacks.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a strong route runner with exceptional change of direction and foot speed. His explosive breaks and ability to create space from defenders showcase his skills on the field. Physically, he stands with a 205-pound frame and 6-foot-4 height, which makes it difficult for the defenders to outperform him.

Harrison’s skill in positioning himself near the ball has the fans excited; however, we would have to wait to see if he can be a valuable asset in an NFL offense.