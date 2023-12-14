Lamar Jackson Takes Home NVP Award After OT Win Against the Rams; “He’s Peaking Alright”

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This season, the Baltimore Ravens, spearheaded by the electrifying quarterback Lamar Jackson, have continued to capture attention with their impressive performances. Their recent 37-31 overtime triumph over the Los Angeles Rams marked not only their tenth victory of the season but also a special accolade for Jackson. Amidst the relentless downpour at M&T Bank Stadium, Jackson’s outstanding play was recognized with the prestigious Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) Award for Week 14.

Advertisement

In the game against the Rams, Jackson’s performance was truly exceptional. Lamar Jackson did a great job in the game. He made 24 good throws out of 43 tries, and in total, he threw the ball for 316 yards. He helped his team score three times but got intercepted once.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1735103119048966531?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson’s amazing numbers were a big reason he won the NVP award. His great play really helped the Ravens do well. The news about his award was shared by NFL on CBS in a tweet. Accompanied by a video, the tweet revealed the Week 14 NVP award recipient.

The screen showed the best players who could win the award. It included the likes of Zach Wilson and Deebo Samuel. But in the end, Lamar Jackson was the one who really stood out and won. The tweet celebrated this achievement with the message, “The NVP trophy has touchdown in Baltimore! Congratulations to Lamar Jackson!”

The fans went crazy and were highly appreciative of Lamar Jackson’s Week 14 performance and this wonderful achievement. A repost read, “NVP:Lamar Jackson.” The post also featured his stats so far in week 14 and a wonderful display. 386 total yards and 3 touchdowns, which is phenomenal.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1735103120294789315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another user wrote, “He’s Peaking Alright.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1735112948643774674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/The_Suntrip/status/1735138211792359600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JayThatGuy88/status/1735129994966561231?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Story of the NVP Award

Launched in 2021, the NVP Award is the brainchild of a collaboration between the NFL and Nickelodeon. It is aimed at appealing to a more youthful target audience. Unlike the conventional MVP (Most Valuable Player), the NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) is awarded based totally on fan votes, adding a humorous and interactive twist to the viewing experience.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1607154678852210688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nickelodeon revolutionized the game’s telecast with colorful photos, slime animations, and quirky visuals, making football extra attractive to children. The NVP is offered weekly for the duration of the NFL season at the display “NFL Slimetime,” with a special emphasis on standout performances.

Lamar Jackson’s winning the NVP award really shows how great he is at football and how much fun he makes the game. It’s not just about how well he plays; it’s also about how he can grab attention and inspire fans, no matter how old they are.