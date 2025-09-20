Steelers vs. Patriots: Aaron Rodgers Chases Philip Rivers’ Record as Mike Tomlin Nears Chuck Knox’s Milestone

The 21st and likely final regular season of Aaron Rodgers’ career is officially under way, and there’s a slew of all-time records on the table for both him and his newfound head coach, Mike Tomlin. The Pittsburgh Steelers are a bastion of football history, but thanks to Rodgers, there’s now a pair of opportunities for the franchise to add that much more to its rich existence.

Advertisement

Starting with Rodgers, the former Super Bowl champion has 63,399 career passing yards, currently good for the seventh most by any quarterback in NFL history. Although, heading into his Week 3 match up against the New England Patriots, Rodgers needs just 42 passing yards to break Philip Rivers’ record to become the sixth all-time leader in passing yards.

With a current average of 223.5 passing yards per game, Rodgers is on track to finish this season with 3,800 passing yards. That’d grant him a career total of 67,199, which would be enough to dethrone Ben Roethlisberger for the fifth overall spot in the all-time rankings, all while wearing a Pittsburgh uniform.

Then there’s the perennial winning head coach, Mike Tomlin. Thanks to a Week 1 win against the New York Jets, the 53-year-old veteran now has 184 career wins as a head coach, the 12th most of any head coach in NFL history.

Tomlin is just two wins shy of Chuck Knox’s career total. Three more wins is all he needs to jump him in the all-time rankings, and assuming that he’s able to maintain his career-long streak of winning seasons, Tomlin will finish the 2025 regular season with no less than 193 victories.

A winning record in 2025 would put Tomlin in a tie with the second-to-last head coach of the Steelers, Chuck Noll, and it would also see him officially earn the title of being a top-10 head coach when it comes to producing wins.

Anything less, however, and Tomlin will have to wait until 2026 before he can begin to rival his predecessor. The Steelers hit a bit of a road bump in Week 2, losing 31-17 to the Seattle Seahawks, who are anything but world beaters.

Pittsburgh pursued Rodgers simply for the fact that they are hoping to end their postseason drought as soon as possible. The franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, even though they’ve managed to reach the postseason five times since then.

Unfortunately for them, things haven’t gotten any easier. Patrick Mahomes is still present, the Baltimore Ravens look as strong as ever, and Josh Allen is taking the league by storm right now.

Suffice to say, if Rodgers and co. want to find their first playoff win together, then they’ll need to improve upon the form that they showed in Week 2. Otherwise, this potentially historic campaign will go out with a whimper rather than the sound of broken records.