Did Speeding Cause the Death of Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson and 2 High School Teammates?

Yagya Bhargava
Khyree Jackson. Picture Credits: Instagram @real_khyree

The football world is reeling from a devastating tragedy that unfolded in the early hours of July 6th. Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, along with two of his high school teammates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr., lost their lives in a horrific car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:14 a.m. when a silver Infiniti Q50, allegedly driven by Cori Clingman, collided with the maroon Dodge Charger carrying Jackson and his friends. The Minnesota Vikings’ cornerback Jackson and his friend (driver) Hazel died at the scene while Lytton fought for his life before the Maryland Capital Region Medical Center revealed he did not make it.

The Minnesota Vikings broke the news through their social media channels.

Investigators believe Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala. The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest.” According to the Maryland State Police’s statement.

The Dodge Charger that carried Khyree Jackson and his friends, turned off the road after the hit and slammed into multiple trees before coming to a rest. However, no one in Clingman’s vehicle or the Impala suffered serious injuries.

For now, the investigation is ongoing and the authorities have hinted at alcohol being a possible factor. However, further charges are pending and awaiting discussion with the attorney’s office.

