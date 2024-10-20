Vikings Player Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Rookie Teammate Khyree Jackson Before Lions Matchup

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson (DB16) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It’s been months since the Vikings family lost a star in Khyree Jackson in a tragic car crash. It was certainly a saddening experience for everyone, as the youngster never got to see the Sunday night lights with the team. However, his presence hasn’t faded, as Khyree’s teammates continue to keep him in their thoughts week after week.

As the Vikings prepare to face the Detroit Lions at US Bank Stadium, Minnesota players were seen donning t-shirts with Khyree Jackson’s pictures and graphics to honor their late teammate.

A clip shared by Fox Sports showed linebacker Dallas Turner wearing a similar shirt:

#Vikings players are wearing t-shirts to honor their late teammate Khyree Jackson pic.twitter.com/gOrBoIIGzI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2024

This heartening gesture has even made the fans emotional. “Respect…miss u KJ! Let’s get a dub for him!” one Vikings fan commented.

Another fan lauded Turner for showing love to Khyree every week without fail as he wrote, “Dallas Turner been doing this all year.”

That said, this wasn’t the only time the Vikings remembered their lost member, as the team set up a locker with Khyree’s number 31 jersey to honor the late cornerback during their London trip earlier this year.