“I Fell in Love with the Kid”: Kevin O’Connell and Aaron Jones Reflect on Khyree Jackson’s Time with the Vikings

Khyree Jackson’s death became one of the tragedies in the football world last year. Jackson got into an automobile incident when an Infiniti Q50 rammed into his Dodge Charger. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The tragedy happened soon after the Vikings drafted him. Despite his shortest of stays in Minnesota, he left a mark on his coach, Kevin O’Connell, and RB, Aaron Jones.

Advertisement

Speaking with Michelle Beisner-Buck, Jones talked about his brief interaction with Khyree. He stated that from the start, Jackson asked all the right questions, seeking advice from Aaron on how to get ahead and become great in the league.

” In his first day here, he came right up to me and started asking me questions like what does it take to be great in this league.”

Kevin O’Connell too spoke highly of Khyree, pointing out all the special qualities in him, his hunger to learn and his desire to get better. The Vikings HC loved Jackson from his first interaction and how he was able to gel with other players.

“From the first conversation I had with him I fell in love with the kid. What I didn’t know is how much he would connect, not only with the rookie class but with a lot of players on our team.”

Khyree was going to live up to his potential and show the Vikings that he was the best CB in his class. He had no intentions of letting them down because they took a chance on him and allowed him to show what he could do.

” You got the best corner by far. I’m going to show you through day one. They took a chance on me and I feel I’m going to be always forever indebted to them.”

Jackson’s mother, Ebbony, said her son fit right in Minnesota and expressed his excitement to be part of the organization and start his NFL career.

Three weeks before the training camp, Khyree Jackson returned to his hometown in Maryland. In the early hours of July 6th, he and his high school friends were driving along Route 4 when a car with a drunk driver behind the wheel got into their lane, leading to a collision. Jackson’s dreams ended before they started and a mother lost his young son.

His funeral took place on the 26th of July and all the Vikings players and coaches were present to pay their final tributes to him. Minnesota pained his initials on their practice field and players touched the logo every time, praying for his peace in the afterlife. All the players wore a KJ decal on their helmets all season, while head coach Kevin O’Connell and other coaches have a KJ patch on their jackets.

This is how they ensured that his legacy lives on.