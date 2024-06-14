Did the Kansas City Chiefs Mess Up Their Super Bowl LVIII Ring With a Costly Misprint?

Last night saw the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their second consecutive Super Bowl victory at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Arts in Kansas City. The ring induction ceremony saw the 2023 batch of the Chiefs receive a diamond and ruby studded Super Bowl LVIII ring. However, while the audaciously and thoughtfully curated rings should have been the talking point, the thunder has been stolen by a typo inside them.

A deeper look at the inscription in the interior of the ring reveals who the Chiefs defeated on their journey to the finale, coupled with the final score of each matchup and their opponent’s playoff seeding.

As it turns out, the ring makers got the playoff seeding wrong. While they got the seeds right for the 49ers [1], Ravens [1], and Bills [2], they wrongly inscribed the Miami Dolphins as the 7th seed instead of No. 6, as reported by MLFootball on X.

Fans naturally couldn’t believe the blunder, which was committed, and thus, had a field day on social media trolling the Chiefs and the ring makers for the mistake. See for yourselves:

How many times they seen it and still fucked it up lmao — ObamaNotCare (@obamanotcare) June 14, 2024

#Chiefs fans must be feeling a bit miffed about the Super Bowl ring snafu. A minor detail, sure, but a championship ring should be flawless! — John Acuna (@SwingTradeJohn) June 14, 2024

Someone is getting fired — The Lock$mith (@RipsAndSlips) June 14, 2024

While the majority of the fans expressed utter shock at the typo, a few netizens debated the KC Chiefs’ claim that the playoff games and opponent seeds inscribed were the toughest that a team had to face on their road to the Super Bowl.

Toughest in nfl history? The Giants and Steelers don’t exist no more? Lol. Shit, the giants overcame more twice. — Twan (@younggothamjedi) June 14, 2024

Other teams should stop mentioning opponents in rings. Nothing will ever beat the Texas Rangers’ ROAD Doninance, knocking down their opponents in order of the spelling and not losing a single road game. — Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) June 14, 2024

It’s truly baffling to see that such a basic error was committed by Jostens, the manufacturer of the rings. The mistake gets even more embarrassing considering how costly the 529 diamonds inscribed are, along with the immense detailing done by the designers.

Despite the Error, the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Ring Is a Piece of Art

For a team that has set new standards for consistency and greatness, a thoughtful ring had to be designed to match the lofty performances of the Chiefs. If one ignores the typo, it’s hard not to admit that the ring was a piece of art.

As per the Chiefs, each ring is studded with 529 diamonds (505 rounds), 19 baguette diamonds, and 5 marquises. The heavy jewelry ensemble is capped off by 38 custom-cut genuine rubies made of 14.8-carat gold.

The ring with these many studs was bound to be bigger in size. But the big size of the ring wasn’t just optics. The design seamlessly used the large surface area of the ring to fill in multiple details of their Super Bowl victory.

They range from a small tribute to the Chiefs’ kingdom to a small fireworks inscription paying homage to the iconic firework shot of Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Among these were countless other easter eggs that were revealed in KC Chiefs’ social media posts.

The diamond with its big size and detailed inscriptions was a piece of art and looked incredibly good on Patrick Mahomes’ hand, who unsurprisingly rocked three rings — a testament to his three victories in the past five years. The Chiefs took this opportunity to snap the QB with his three rings and posted it on social media with his new nickname — “MR. THREE-TIME.”

From here on out, address him as MR. THREE-TIME. pic.twitter.com/2r42Eq5wwj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

That said, despite the attention to detail, this typo will always be a blemish on the ring. What could have been one of the greatest Super Bowl rings of all time has unfortunately become the butt of jokes on the internet.