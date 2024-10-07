Did the NFL Refs Miss a Crucial Call During Final Moments of Giants vs Seahawks Matchup?

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons (19) blocks a field goal kick attempt by Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

What could have turned into a 10-minute overtime became a touchdown celebration for the New York Giants, as they registered a 29-20 win against the Seahawks. However, the win has come at the edge of a controversial missed call from the refs during the final minutes of the game.

From the videos that have surfaced across social media, fans, and experts believe that the final play called for a penalty. As the Seahawks’ kicker Jason Myers was all ready to level the scores, his attempt was blocked by the Giants LB Isaiah Simmons, who leaped over the O-line and Big Blue got their final TD.

NFL fans believe that referees failed to call a penalty on the Giants even though their lineman was holding a Seattle lineman down.

Even Kurt Benkert, who initially praised the Giants’ win, called the team out for the “illegal” play. Originally, the former professional football player wrote, “Why doesn’t every team do this?”

But, soon realized that Simmons’ jump over the long snapper looked illegal as he looked to be holding down the player. He said:

“Holy s**t they missed this call. That’s illegal.”

Many fans also chimed in with their observations and perspectives. Some of them called out Rakeem Nuñez-Roches and Dexter Lawrence II for holding down a Seahawks blocker.

Others believed that the action should have resulted in a first down for the Seahawks.

Some of the enthusiasts even pointed out how during the Raiders vs the Broncos clash, a similar play was flagged for penalty. They wrote, “So the Giants are allowed to jump the center but when the raiders did it vs the broncos today it was called a penalty? Lol got it.”

A little insight into the rule: contact cannot be made with the player snapping the ball. While here that appears to be the case, it looks more serious than that.

Many viewers also believe that there is a violation of the rule passed in 2024 that prohibits players from leaping over offensive linemen during kicks.

While the controversial win of the Giants over the Seahawks is going to be debated for some time in the NFL town, the Giants for now registered their second win of the season. They are 2-3 right now and will be meeting the Bengals next.