Did the Packers Get Worse by Trading Preston Smith? Insider’s Response Will Please Green Bay Fans

Sneha Singh
Published

Green Bay Packers defensive end Preston Smith (91) celebrates his sack against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.

Sep 22, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Preston Smith (91) celebrates his sack against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tuesday’s trade deadline saw some rush moves in the league, and the most surprising of the lot was the Packers trading their starting linebacker, Preston Smith, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. And that too, for a seventh-round pick.

With the Packers sitting at a solid 6-2 and hopeful for a playoff run, many questioned the decision to part with the veteran edge rusher. However, Adam Schefter is backing Green Bay on this one.

The most popular concern around the trade is the fact that Smith was a starter for the team, and would now be replaced by last year’s draft pick Luke Van Ness. With the franchise already being the youngest team in the league, with an average age of  25, many analysts feel that Smith’s departure could further weaken the team. They’re also uncertain whether a rookie can truly step up and match the impact a veteran like Smith had on the field.

But Schefter feels that this move is rather a testament to the faith the team officials have in their “young guys.” The Insider voiced his faith in the franchise, pointing out how their roster moves have worked for them this season. So, if they’re moving on from Smith, they must truly believe that Van Ness can step up and fill the void left by Preston Smith.

“I give the Packers the benefit of the doubt. They’ve made enough good moves in the roster to know what works and what doesn’t work,” said Schefter on Jen, Gabe & Chewy podcast. He further added:

“And if they’re moving on from Preston Smith to get the young pass rushers on the field, they must know that those guys have the potential to bring more the defense than they believe Preston Smith could have.”

Pittsburgh would certainly be happy to have Smith bring experience to their crew, joining T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. On the other hand, his absence might leave a bigger void than Schefter anticipates for the Packers, especially considering Smith has played six seasons in Green Bay.

Green Bay without Preston Smith

Smith was undoubtedly an integral part of the Packers, proving his mettle in his first year with the team. After switching from Washington in 2019, the edge rusher recorded his career-high 12 sacks and 56 tackles that season. While the linebacker wasn’t able to match his double-digit sack record going forward, he was still a crucial cog in the team’s race to the playoffs.

Smith has 68.5 sacks, 269 solo tackles, and has started 138 games in his 10-year-long run in the league. While the stats speak of experience, it seems that the Packers are gradually shifting to a younger roster.

After selecting Van Ness in the first round of last year’s draft, it was expected that the team would eventually move on from Smith, but making the move in the middle of the season was surprising. The rusher recorded his lowest snap percentage of the season at 36.8% against the Lions, which must’ve been a key reason the team decided to make an early move.

Whether Green Bay manages to maintain their winning record this season or if they’ll feel their veteran rusher’s absence will only be revealed in the upcoming matchups. The first glimpse of their new secondary will be on display on Nov. 17 as they face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush.

