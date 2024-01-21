Aaron Rodgers is Giving Tips to Jordan Love to Extract Revenge from Brock Purdy’s 49ers & Green Bay QB is All Game; “Attempt to Carry on His Legacy”

The Divisional Round is around the corner as the Green Bay Packers head to San Francisco for the heavyweight matchup. Their quarterback Jordan Love recently gained a ‘near-perfect’ label after their Wild Card Round win and is rather focused on the title. However, he also has a higher purpose in mind with the next game: taking revenge for his predecessor Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers has been against the San Francisco 49ers in four postseason meets since his draft in 2005. The Green Gang has lost each time, with their last loss recorded in 2022 which turned out to be Rodgers’ concluding season with the team. Still holding the urge to turn the tables, Rodgers has now assumed a new role trying to help Jordan Love be his foreman.

Love recently revealed that the Jets quarterback has been constantly in touch, serving pointers to secure a playoff win. This has intensified Jordan Love’s resolve to win against the mighty Niners to carry on Rodgers’ legacy by creating a new one. He revealed his intent in a recent statement,

Advertisement

“He wants us to beat them for him, and that’s what I’m gonna try and do, everything I do is in an attempt to carry on his legacy in Green Bay and this is one way to start that legacy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFCNorthNewss/status/1748741902386487672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 0-4 playoffs for the Packers against the 49ers happened in 2013, 2014, 2020, and 2022 under Rodgers’ watch. Interestingly, the Packers ruled the standing with just one out of five losses before Rodgers’ era. The skewed score has prompted the Packers to take charge of their longstanding postseason rivalry against the 49ers.

Jordan Love vs Brock Purdy Teams: Divisional Round Predictions

Though Jordan’s words stirred headlines, the Athletic came up with the predictions ahead of the NFC West Division matchup. Basing it on a flurry of different metrics, Austin Mock from the outlet predicted a win for Brock Purdy’s team. He proposed that the San Francisco 49ers might score 29.5 as opposed to a 20-point report card for the Packers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LombardiHimself/status/1746721601440317784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The teams being led by young talents will have much support from their followers at Levi’s Stadium. Brock Purdy, who rules the QBR for his phenomenal display will face the near-perfect Jordan Love. Moreover, the 12-5 record of the 49ers against the 9-8 record of the Packers complies with Mock’s prediction. But, with a purpose on his hands, Love still has the opportunity to make history after 22 years. Will he be up for it?