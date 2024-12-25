Did the Refs Flag Chiefs Rookie Xavier Worthy for His Christmas Celebration, or Was It Something Else?

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) warms up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Another Chiefs game, another controversy around missed or incorrect penalties. However, on Christmas, it was Kansas City that was flagged, a reversal of the trend in 2024, with rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy being the main suspect.

Advertisement

The defending champs are playing their second-last regular season game this week on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes found Worthy for a 7-yard passing touchdown, and that too on the opening drive. Easy 7 points, right? Wrong.

After Worthy was seen celebrating in the end zone with Marquise Brown, which appeared harmless from one angle, the Chiefs were hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. As a result, Harrison Butker had to place his kick from the 48-yard mark, and you guessed it, he missed. So, why exactly was Worthy penalized for what seemed like him throwing presents into a bag Brown was holding?

Did Xavier Worthy get an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing Christmas presents in a bag? pic.twitter.com/bKYiAzJY4l — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 25, 2024

It turns out that nothing was wrong with the Christmas celebration itself, but rather what came afterward. A newly surfaced clip from the Netflix broadcast of the game shows Worthy lifting his jersey after tossing the invisible present into Brown’s bag. According to Netflix host Nate Burleson, this jersey lift is not allowed.

WILD: #Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy raised up his shirt and did NOT PULL OUT ANYTHING and the NFL refs assumed just assumed it was a gun motion. Worthy should not have been penalized for this.pic.twitter.com/teJ4WcdM4A — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 25, 2024

Some netizens speculated that Worthy’s jersey lift might have been suggesting he was “carrying,” a term associated with guns, which, as we all know, is taboo in the NFL. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, and it only adds to the frustration, even for Patrick Mahomes.

The star quarterback was seen exchanging a few words with the referees from the sidelines, and it seemed like a heated interaction. According to reports, even head coach Andy Reid had a few words with the officials.

VIDEO: #Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was LIVID WITH REFS on the sideline after they penalized Xavier Worthy. Andy Reid also had a couple words for the refs.

pic.twitter.com/68B8uYo4IQ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 25, 2024

At halftime, the Chiefs are leading by 6 points, 13-7, so that missed extra point could still come back to haunt them in the second half. It’s too soon to tell, but for now, Mahomes and company are holding their own, and with a win, they’ll secure the top AFC seed.