mobile app bar

Did the Refs Flag Chiefs Rookie Xavier Worthy for His Christmas Celebration, or Was It Something Else?

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) warms up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) warms up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Another Chiefs game, another controversy around missed or incorrect penalties. However, on Christmas, it was Kansas City that was flagged, a reversal of the trend in 2024, with rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy being the main suspect.

The defending champs are playing their second-last regular season game this week on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes found Worthy for a 7-yard passing touchdown, and that too on the opening drive. Easy 7 points, right? Wrong.

After Worthy was seen celebrating in the end zone with Marquise Brown, which appeared harmless from one angle, the Chiefs were hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. As a result, Harrison Butker had to place his kick from the 48-yard mark, and you guessed it, he missed. So, why exactly was Worthy penalized for what seemed like him throwing presents into a bag Brown was holding?

It turns out that nothing was wrong with the Christmas celebration itself, but rather what came afterward. A newly surfaced clip from the Netflix broadcast of the game shows Worthy lifting his jersey after tossing the invisible present into Brown’s bag. According to Netflix host Nate Burleson, this jersey lift is not allowed.

Some netizens speculated that Worthy’s jersey lift might have been suggesting he was “carrying,” a term associated with guns, which, as we all know, is taboo in the NFL. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, and it only adds to the frustration, even for Patrick Mahomes.

The star quarterback was seen exchanging a few words with the referees from the sidelines, and it seemed like a heated interaction. According to reports, even head coach Andy Reid had a few words with the officials.

At halftime, the Chiefs are leading by 6 points, 13-7, so that missed extra point could still come back to haunt them in the second half. It’s too soon to tell, but for now, Mahomes and company are holding their own, and with a win, they’ll secure the top AFC seed.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these