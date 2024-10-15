“Didn’t Realize Richard Seymour Had That Type of Cash”: Fans React as Tom Brady’s Proposal Adds Two New Entrants in the Raiders Deal

Tom Brady’s pursuit as a minority stake owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is finally moving forward! This agreement has been in the works since last year but faced a minor roadblock after Brady was confirmed as an analyst for Fox Sports. Many alleged that this could jeopardize his ability to provide information about his team during his broadcasts.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Brady’s former teammate in the New England Patriots, Richard Seymour, has also joined in the race, becoming a minority owner of the Raiders.

The former defensive end is set to receive a 0.5% stake in the ownership of the $7.8 billion NFL franchise. This amounts to about $39 million, almost double Seymour’s net worth, leaving fans flabbergasted. They can’t believe that Seymour had such deep pockets.

Didn’t realize Seymour had that type of cash! — Wagner (@TheGerman21) October 15, 2024

More and more fans flocked to the comments to react with shock at the news of Seymour becoming a part owner of the Raiders. Now, not only Brady but also his former teammate will get to have some say in the decisions of the program, which has got the Raiders’ fanbase excited about the future.

Tom Brady and Richard Seymour will be approved as minority owners at some point this week. That should help with talent, coaches included. It will also give Davis a real sounding board. But, he is going nowhere. — JonBaby (@JonBaby13) October 14, 2024

I want Tom Brady and Richard Seymour running football operations and Mark is the ATM. — ReasonableSuspicion (@ReasonableSus) October 15, 2024

Brady and Richard Seymour will have a say, according to The Athletic. Be part of a committee. — Richard Sand Dune (@Luckette808) October 15, 2024

Brady and his business partner Tom Wagner have been working on this deal for nearly 2 years. The 7-time Super Bowl winner previously cut a deal with owner Mark Davis for a part ownership deal of the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA franchise, and now, he’s set to own 5% of the elite NFL team as well.

Although this is exciting news for both Brady and Raiders fans, this new partnership will come with a certain set of limitations for the former Patriots’ legend.

Raiders’ partnership set to impose restrictions on Brady

As Brady starts to become one of the suits in the Raiders’ office, he is also embarking on a new venture in his life: being a sports analyst for Fox Sports. He signed a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting agreement with the media company in 2023, and as such, his partnership deal with Davis will be subject to certain restrictions.

The NFL might prohibit Brady from performing common analyst roles, such as attending broadcast production meetings with coaches and players, along with watching practices.

Moreover, he will also be subject to discipline by the NFL for criticizing the officiating or violating the league’s tampering rules in his broadcasting comments. Thus, it is evident that Brady must take in the good with the bad by becoming such a vital part of the Raiders, but all of this will eventually just add to the magnificent legacy he already stands on.

With that being said, as per reports from Ian Rappoport on X, Brady has been officially approved as a limited owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The former quarterback and his business partner, Wagner, will now own 10% of the franchise. And as Rapoport stated, this marks the end of Brady’s NFL playing career.