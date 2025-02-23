Richard Seymour Recalls Why He Picked His High School Principal as His Presenter for the Hall Of Fame in 2022

Aug 6, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; Richard Seymour (right) and presenter Titus Duren pose with bust of Seymour during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Most NFL Hall of Famer players have a teammate, coach, or family member present them in Canton. Richard Seymour, though, took his own path when he was inducted in 2022. Seymour had his high school principal, Titus Duren, do the honors.

He recounted why on the latest episode of The Pivot Podcast as he told hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor that Duren was “a pillar in the community” of Seymour’s hometown.

The Gadsden, South Carolina native added that Duren’s understanding of his world beyond football made him an ideal choice.

“Titus, for me, has been someone that has been instrumental in my growth… I wanted to get someone that would encompass and know about who I am as a person… who’s poured into my life, who knows my family… he was that guy not only for me, but for a lot of my [high school] teammates… I just thought he would be the perfect fit,” he recounted.

Seymour earned seven Pro Bowl invitations and three first-team All-Pro nods in his 12-year career. Eight of those seasons were spent in New England alongside Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. This first-hand experience makes him uniquely qualified to discuss which NFL legend was more responsible for the franchise’s success.

Richard Seymour talks ‘Patriot Way’, team-centric approach

Richard Seymour was the sixth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. It’s rare for teams picking that high to compete for a Super Bowl the ensuing season. However, the Patriots did so – and started their dynasty – that year, when Tom Brady entered the fold.

Seymour anchored New England’s stout defenses for the organization’s first three Lombardi Trophy wins. He believes what the Patriots built “was really special.” He also attributed his role in their success to those surrounding him on the field.

“I was fortunate to be around veteran guys that really taught me the nuances of the game, taught me what it meant to be a pro. How to work, how to compete… on a daily basis. I’ve never felt like it was about what I really brought to the table. I mean, I’ve been blessed in that regard and had God-gifted ability. But at the end of the day, it was really about winning.”

While a number of players contributed to New England’s dynasty, Belichick and Brady were its driving forces. Many have argued one was more integral than the other over the years, with Brady pulling ahead after his Super Bowl triumph with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seymour said he “links Bill and Brady together,” but gave Belichick his flowers.

“To me… [Bill Belichick is] light years ahead of anybody that I’ve ever played for. He was meticulous… if you were a boxer, you’d want him in your corner. He’d break down the art of boxing [and] the science.”

The 2025 NFL Hall of Fame class – Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe – will join Seymour in Canton’s hallowed halls this August. Brady will be first eligible for induction in 2028.