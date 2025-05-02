Die-Hard Patriots Fan Dave Portnoy Claims “Every Piece of Bill Belichick’s Business Goes Through His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend”

Ever since Bill Belichick started dating Jordon Hudson, two things have been constant: unparalleled drama and media attention. Take, for instance, the Patriots legend’s latest interview. What started as a light, feel-good CBS segment took a bizarre turn, and it didn’t take long for it to go viral.

The awkward moment came when Belichick was asked a fairly simple question: how did he and his 24-year-old girlfriend meet? Before the 73-year-old coaching legend could say a word, Hudson interrupted from off-camera, shutting it down with a curt response, “We’re not talking about this.”

That wasn’t the only interruption, either. According to TMZ, Hudson repeatedly stepped in to correct Belichick’s answers during the interview, and even stormed out at one point, delaying filming by 30 minutes.

For longtime fans of Bill Belichick, though, seeing the once-gruff media stonewaller in such a subdued role must have been difficult. And no one was more thrown off than Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and a die-hard Patriots fan.

“I love Bill Belichick… but I was squirming,” Portnoy admitted on The Megyn Kelly Show. “I don’t know what to expect anymore.”

Then came the part that stuck with everyone: “Every piece of Bill Belichick business goes through her. She’s running the whole show.”

According to the Barstool Sports founder, this wasn’t new information. He claims people close to Belichick have known for months that Jordon Hudson operates as his gatekeeper — someone who handles not only public interactions but also brand, media, and professional decisions.

“She would act like… if that was maybe not a romantic relationship, that she’s his PR manager or agent.”

The sports media entrepreneur also pointed out the widely reported fallout involving the 73-year-old’s coaching gig at North Carolina. “There’s rumors Hard Knocks was supposed to do North Carolina. She shut that down,” he said.

NFL Films was reportedly close to announcing a behind-the-scenes series following Bill Belichick’s transition to Chapel Hill before talks fell apart, largely due to Hudson’s attempt to be heavily involved in the production.

And then there’s the book tour — the promotional campaign for his latest book, The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life In Football, Belichick’s new memoir. For anyone who’s followed him over the years, the entire rollout has felt wildly off-brand, argued Portnoy.

“Him going on a book tour… that’s the last thing he would do in a million years if she wasn’t there,” the Patriots superfan added. “He just doesn’t care for the media. Never has. But I’ve never seen him defer to anyone like that. That’s the most shocking part.”

As one of Bill Belichick’s most vocal supporters, Portnoy didn’t sound angry. He sounded confused — and slightly uncomfortable — watching a man once viewed as a control-focused mastermind now seemingly taking a backseat in his own life.

For a coach who spent two decades in New England demanding discipline, clarity, and silence, this new version — one where his girlfriend interrupts media interviews, vetoes projects, and steers his public image — feels somewhat unusual. And for folks like Dave Portnoy, it’s hard to digest!