NFL Teams Would Run After Dak Prescott If Cowboys Trade Him: 5x SB Champ

Dak Prescott’s wait for a contract extension continues to wager as the Cowboys are yet again cutting it close when it comes to handing out new deals for their star players. It feels like Jerry Jones is ready to cut ties with him after years of disappointment. However, this could be a good thing for Dak as a former five-time Super Bowl winner feels teams would be ready to pounce at the chance to sign him.

Advertisement

Former Cowboys Hall of Fame defensive lineman Charles Haley sat down with Kay Adams for a conversation about Dallas-Dak contract drama. He pointed out that Jones had put the extension off and kept adjusting the contracts. Now, when it’s time to pay his star players, the well has dried out. He needs to find a way to navigate around the salary cap, preferably adding void years or tinkering with the contracts of veteran guys.

He suggested that the Cowboys should trade Dak. Haley emphasized that teams around the league would be lining up for someone of Prescott’s caliber because he knows how to win and lead the team.

“He kept backloading everything. So now, he’s screwed. If Bill came due and he doesn’t have the money to be able to do that so what he has going to have to do is, to find another way around the salary cap or push a lot of older guys salary cap way back. He gambled a long time and now the time is up. I can tell you this-trade Dak. Just put him up for trade. Guess what every team in the league will be after. Dak is a winner and a great leader.”

“Trade Dak… guess what? Every team in the league would be after him..” 5x Super Bowl champion Charles Haley pic.twitter.com/Z6mqzYxb88 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 16, 2024

The contract extension has always been a point of contention between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Even during the last negotiation, the Cowboys had an opportunity to sign him to a new deal earlier, which could have saved them millions. However, Jerry Jones decided to wait and see how the market developed. Ultimately, they ended up paying $160 million to keep him for four years.

Haley isn’t alone in his evaluation of Prescott. Another former player also praised the Dallas QB, making claims and statements that many find ludicrous.

Dak Prescott Is Receiving Praise From Ex-Player But What About The Cowboys?

Former Falcons wideout Harry Douglas had high praise for Dak as he proclaimed him the best shot-caller in the NFC. While many in the NFL World might not agree with such a statement, given his lack of success in the playoffs, stats support his stance.

Dak Prescott was 2nd in the league in total touchdowns, QBR, and completion percentage. He was also third in passing yards, throwing for 4516 yards with 36 Touchdowns and only 9 interceptions. He showed his deceptive athleticism, improvising and extending plays with his legs all while throwing explosive passes to CeeDee Lamb.

Despite being 2nd in the race for the MVP last season, the Cowboys are refusing to reward these performances by tying him down and providing him with more weapons. This is not how you treat a player whom you want to keep around for a long time as a franchise QB.

Asking your shot-caller of 8 years to prove himself and grovel when the time for contract extension comes smacks of desperation. It shows a lack of trust and faith on their part. No QB feels at home in such a toxic and uncertain environment. Maybe parting ways is the best course of action for the parties.