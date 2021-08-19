“Antonio Brown Rips Chris Jackson’s Helmet Off”: Bucs WR Brings Out The Andre Johnson In Him As He Gets Thrown Out Of Joint Practice With Titans

Antonio Brown has been a whirlwind of emotional firepower this training camp, and the emotions continued to flow in a fight with the Titans.

Brown has never been someone to turn his emotions off, no matter the scenario. Whether it’s with his teammates or his opponents, Brown is one of the most fired up and vocal players in the NFL.

Several times during training camp, the Buccaneers wide receiver has been very expressive over either not being on the same page as his quarterback or being completely in the zone.

Antonio Brown appeared to be frustrated that he and Tom Brady weren’t on the same page on an earlier route. They talked it through. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 31, 2021

SMB says Antonio Brown beat a DB in practice and then pretended to sign his birth certificate: “You’re my son now.” 😂😂😂 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 11, 2021

Things got a little out of hand in a joint practice as Brown got into with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson, something that resulted in him being thrown out of the training session. Brown even appeared to rip Jackson’s helmet off.

Bucs Antonio Brown was thrown out of practice following a one on one drill with Titans CB Chris Jackson. Brown ripped off Jackson’s helmet. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 19, 2021

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown and #Titans CB Chris Jackson got into it at joint practices today. Looks like AB was able to rip Jackson’s helmet off and land a clean punch. pic.twitter.com/rA0zrEuM4t — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 19, 2021

Antonio Brown Fight: AB Fighting With Chris Jackson Is Reminiscent Of Andre Johnson’s Fight With Cortland Finnegan

If you think that a Titans’ cornerback having his helmet ripped off by a wide receiver sounds familiar, you aren’t losing your mind or having a weird moment of deja-vu.

In a game between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans on November 28th, 2010, something extremely similar happened. The Texans played host to the Titans in a division rivalry game, and things would get extremely physical very quickly.

Finnegan lined up against the Texans’ best receiver, the legendary Andre Johnson, giving him some jabs. Eventually, the constant chirping and poking got under Johnson’s skin, and he took things to a completely different level.

#OTD (November 28, 2010) This cultural reset happened, changed the NFL landscape forever. Andre Johnson vs Cortland Finnegan. pic.twitter.com/v0wBUXPclz — Four Verts 🏈 (@FourVerticals_) November 28, 2020

You can see Johnson rip off Finnegan’s helmet at about 1:54 in that video. The Texans would complete their blowout, winning 20-0, but that moment was incredibly intense for both sides. Both Finnegan and Johnson were ejected and fine $25,000 each.

That’s why people were quick to compare Brown’s situation to Johnson’s. Fans replied to the Tweet with something like this:

AB in practice lmao pic.twitter.com/tg8wPQiWEv — Jakob (@jakobelder) August 19, 2021

Competitiveness is great to have, but too much of it can be a vice. It’s great to see Brown fired up, the way he used to be, but he should also temper his emotions and avoid situations like this, especially considering his past.

