“We’re All About the Same Age”: Tom Brady Admits Mike Vrabel and Wes Welker Roasted Him at the Patriots

Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady proved to be one of the more viral comedic projects that the streaming giant has produced in recent years, with fans of both stand-up comedy and gridiron football coming together to cheerfully send off the greatest quarterback in the history of the game. Except now, rather than leaving the event to represent his ride off into the sunset, Brady is choosing to double-dip with it as the leading gimmick for his latest marketing ploy.

Advertisement

The former face of the New England Patriots is now partnering with SharkNinja to sell you on a new way to roast your food, and they are using his recent success in the world of comedy to help to do so.

“The first roast was so much fun and people obviously loved it, so we had to kind of lean into it a bit,” Brady noted in detailing his thought process behind the partnership. “When Ninja came to me with the Crispy Pro, it literally roasts food, so that kind of ended up being a perfect fit for us.”

Of course, between his time at Netflix and the nearly three decades that he spent in various locker rooms, Brady is no stranger when it comes to trading barbs. During his most recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the seven-time Super Bowl champion suggested that he shared plenty of roast sessions with his former teammate, Wes Welker, and the current head coach of his Patriots, Mike Vrabel.

According to Brady, those two were responsible for more banter than anyone else in New England back in the day. “We were all about the same age,” Brady commented while thinking back.

“When you have the locker room humor you realize that, when people are comfortable with you, they can make fun of you… It was super important to me. It made you just feel like you were one of the guys.”

Here’s to hoping in the future, however, that Brady’s next roast doesn’t prove to be as problematic as his last one. The fallout from his Netflix special, which featured countless jokes being made at the expense of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, captivated tabloid magazines and gossip circles for weeks.

At one point in time, Bündchen even felt the need to comment publicly about the matter, stating that she was “deeply disappointed” by the fact that both her family and personal matters were used as comedic cannon fodder for the rest of the nation’s entertainment. As a result, it seems safe to say that she won’t be purchasing Ninja’s brand-new Crispy Pro.