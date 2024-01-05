Disgruntled Jets RB Breece Hall Makes a Brave Proclamation After Being Ignored for Pro Bowl 2023

Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) waits to be introduced before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jets RB Breece Hall emerged as the lone bright star in an otherwise disappointing and miserable season for the team. The former Iowa State standout found himself disgruntled as his offensive unit significantly struggled once again, preventing what could have been a breakout season for the talented rusher, who spent almost the entirety of the previous season sidelined due to an injury.

The Jets‘ 2023 campaign was marred by a QB dilemma after Aaron Rodgers suffered an ACL injury. Zach Wilson, who was supposed to mature under Rodgers’ wings, was given shoes that were too big to fill. They still kept the momentum going for a while, but by Week 17, the Green Gang now has a record of 6-10.

Due to all this, Hall has been overlooked for this season’s Pro Bowl. If he had a stable roster, perhaps it could have been different. However, rather than wallowing in disappointment, the Jets RB is channeling this setback as a motivation for the upcoming season.

In his latest proclamation via X (formerly Twitter), Hall has articulated ambitious goals for himself, not just for the upcoming season but for the entirety of his career in the league. He envisions himself as one of the top RBs in the upcoming season and hopes to clinch both the Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition.

With Rodgers set to return next season and anticipated improvements in recruitment, especially for the O-line, there’s hope for a smoother ride for the Jets. This could provide Breece Hall with the necessary support structure to excel. Despite the lack of standout offensive players around him, Hall had an excellent season, posting impressive numbers. Unfortunately, his stats didn’t prove sufficient for a Pro Bowl nod.

Breece Hall Fails to Make the Pro Bowl

Breece Hall won’t be making the Pro Bowl cut this year. Despite playing in 16 games behind an atrocious makeshift O-line, the star RB managed to rush for 816 yards on just 186 carries, adding 579 receiving yards and securing 8 TDs. While commendable, these numbers weren’t sufficient to outshine the performances of AFC representatives Raheem Mostert from the Dolphins, James Cook from the Bills, and Derrick Henry from the Titans.

Mostert is experiencing the best year of his career, rushing for 1012 yards with 18 TDs behind the 10th-best O-line this season. The former 49ers RB ranks 3rd best in the league, surpassed only by McCaffrey and Kyren Williams. Cook, who will be supporting Miami’s RB in the Pro Bowl, is statistically the 6th best rusher in the league, accumulating more yards than Mostert with 1086 yards but only managing 2 rushing TDs. The fourth-best O-line certainly contributed to his cause.

Titans’ Derrick Henry, the third rusher representing the AFC, also surpassed the 1000-yard mark with 11 TDs, running behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

Despite Hall’s snub, fans agreed with his sentiment and were quick to shower praise on the star RB. The majority of them felt that he had a remarkable season, considering he was returning from an ACL injury. They are optimistic, for sure.

One fan said, “Keep it up, man. You had an amazing season after an ACL injury. Next year you’ll be a demon.” Another one chimed in and said, “U will be doing it for years with the Jets, breaking our records and NFL records too.” Another one wrote, “You have tremendous vision and the ability to find open spaces. I believe you.” A fan stated, “Yes You will. We f**king love you, Breece. Keep going.”

Great expectations surrounded the Jets earlier this season when they successfully acquired Aaron Rodgers. However, all aspirations plummeted when he suffered the season-ending injury. The absence of a reliable backup QB significantly hindered the Jets’ playoff chances despite the promising talents of young players like Hall, Garrett Wilson, Sauce, and many more.

Hopefully, A-Rod can maintain his health throughout the next season. But he has already turned 40 last month and will be coming off an ACL injury. So, the Jets must secure a competent backup to prevent their season from grinding to a halt. Despite some noteworthy performances from Zach Wilson, there is a considerable chance that he won’t be backing up Rodgers next season.